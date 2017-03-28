Push is on for city services, garnering business

The ballot for Platte City’s 2nd Ward doesn’t look too much different than it did in 2015.
That year, incumbent Lee Stubbs ousted Ron Porter, who is seeking a fifth nonconsecutive term, from the spot. This go-around, they are joined on the ticket by Timothy Brown.
Stubbs said goals include maintaining city services, promoting growth east of Interstate 29 and working on city facilities.
“City Hall, the Public Works, Police Department and Civic Center buildings/headquarters are in need of updating, revamping or replacement,” he said. “City staff and the Board of Aldermen are generally in agreement that it would be more feasible to house all of these city departments in a central facility.”
Porter agreed that the city needs to focus on garnering business for the area east of I-29. He also said his goal is to address some of the road installation happening in the city.
“I don’t like the roundabouts they are putting in,” he said. “I want to stop any more from being put in.”
Brown said his top priorities are official accountability and availability, and fostering an open forum for the decision-making process.
He plans to “introduce live-streamed city council meetings with an open forum to get more people involved in our communities’ decisions,” he said.
The city council meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at City Hall. Printed meeting minutes are currently available online.
The winner will serve a two-year term alongside Tony Paolillo to represent the 2nd Ward.
Lee Stubbs
Age: 54
Address: 1749 Collins Drive, Platte City
Occupation: Real estate agent with Reece Nichols; part-time RCA with United States Postal Service; formerly the owner and publisher of the The Platte County Citizen Newspaper
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, 1993
Public experience: Platte City Ward 2 Alderman, 2015 to present
Website: N/A
Timothy Brown
Age: 30
Address: 216 Almond St., Platte City
Occupation: Chef
Education: Bachelor’s degree in general studies from Missouri State Western University, 2004
Public experience: N/A
Website: N/A
Ron Porter
Age: 81
Address: 1 Emmy Lane, Platte City
Occupation: Retired; former business owner
Education: Park Hill High School
Public experience: Former Platte City Alderman
Website: N/A
