Incumbent faces one candidate in Smithville

Smithville’s first ward may get a change of representation April 4.
Melissa Wilson, who declined to speak to The Star, faces incumbent Judy L. Clough for a spot on the Board of Aldermen. The winner will serve alongside Wayne Moore, representing the city’s 1st Ward.
A significant portion of Smithville’s first ward is sandwiched between the second and third wards, with much of the area falling in the center of the city. Portions of this ward can be found in the east, west and north parts of the city.
Judy L. Clough
Age: Declined to offer age
Address: 504 Quincy Blvd., Smithville
Occupation: Retired, formerly the Smithville city clerk for 25 years
Education: Olathe North High School
Public experience: Smithville Board of Aldermen, 2001-present
Website: N/A
