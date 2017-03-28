816 North

March 28, 2017 10:00 AM

Incumbent faces one candidate in Smithville

BY KATHLEEN POINTER

Special to The Star

Smithville’s first ward may get a change of representation April 4.

Melissa Wilson, who declined to speak to The Star, faces incumbent Judy L. Clough for a spot on the Board of Aldermen. The winner will serve alongside Wayne Moore, representing the city’s 1st Ward.

A significant portion of Smithville’s first ward is sandwiched between the second and third wards, with much of the area falling in the center of the city. Portions of this ward can be found in the east, west and north parts of the city.

Judy L. Clough

Age: Declined to offer age

Address: 504 Quincy Blvd., Smithville

Occupation: Retired, formerly the Smithville city clerk for 25 years

Education: Olathe North High School

Public experience: Smithville Board of Aldermen, 2001-present

Website: N/A

Related content

816 North

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos