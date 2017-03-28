Officials encourage people to head to the polls April 4

Low turnout is expected for April’s municipal election. Officials with local school districts that have bond issues on the ballot have expressed concern over low voter turnout and have been involved in outreach to encourage people to head to the polls.
Clay County and Platte County voters can vote from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 4. The busiest times are expected to be first thing in the morning, at lunchtime and after normal business hours, though municipal elections, such as this one, tend to have low turnout. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. are legally allowed to cast their ballot.
Voters who won’t be in their county on Election Day or are unable to get to a voting location may vote absentee in Missouri as long as they submit their application to their local election authority. The form may be submitted in person, by mail or by fax. The application may be picked up in person or mailed. To get the form mailed, voters must contact their county by 5 p.m. March 29.
People who have previously voted in the state do not need to provide identification to vote by mail. First-time Missouri voters who registered by mail must include a form of identification with the ballot request. Acceptable forms are a photo ID issued by the federal or a state government or a Missouri university, a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck, or a governmental document with a name and address.
The last day to register to vote in this election was March 8.
Those unsure of their voting location can find it online at www.sos.mo.gov/elections/govotemissouri or by calling the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, 573-751-2301.
Local election authorities
▪ Clay County Board of Elections
100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty
Telephone: 816-415-8683; fax: 816-792-5334
Website: www.claycoelections.com
▪ Platte County Board of Elections
2600 N.W. Prairie View Road, Platte City
Telephone: 816-858-4400; fax: 816-858-3387
Website: www.plattemovotes.org
