Signature expanding services to Liberty Hospital

Psychiatric services at Liberty Hospital
Signature Psychiatric Hospital is expanding its inpatient services to Liberty Hospital.
The new partnership between Signature and Liberty Hospital includes a 36-bed facility that will be located in Liberty Hospital.
The facility will serve adults with mental health needs and is scheduled to open in December 2017.
Currently, Signature has a 36-bed facility on the campus of North Kansas City Hospital.
CenterPointe Behavioral Health System owns Signature Psychiatric. It has offices in Nashville and St. Louis.
World Day of Prayer
More than 50 women gathered for a World Day of Prayer service with music, guest speakers and prayers during a Northland Church Women United event March 3.
The service was held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kansas City, North.
As part of the event the women brought together more than 500 feet of paper prayer chains, which represented prayers offered by church members in the Northland on behalf of people, places and peace.
“It’s only a paper chain, but it’s stronger than one made out of the strongest metal, because it’s made out of prayers,” said Anne Jones, president of the organization.
Church Women United will host a forum on Refugee Resettlement in Kansas City at 10 a.m. April 7 at the First United Methodist Church of North Kansas City, 2100 Howell St., North Kansas City.
All are welcome. Refreshments will be served prior to the meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Paint your pet
Pinot’s Palette invites pet owners to attend a paint and sip benefit for Great Plains SPCA on April 9 in Briarcliff.
Great Plains SPCA is a no-kill animal welfare organization that serves more than 35,000 homeless pets annually in the Kansas City metro area.
The paint-and-sip event includes step-by-step instructions by an artist; music and beverages. Guests will need to send an email with a high-resolution photo of their pet to their selected studio by Sunday. The photo will be transferred to canvas.
The Painting It Forward/Project Pet event is 1 to 4 p.m., April 9, at Pinot’s Palette, 4165 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, North.
Fees are $60, which includes a $10 donation to SPCA.
Additional pet benefits on April 9 will be held at the Pinot’s Palette in Olathe, Leawood, Prairie Village and Lawrence.
To register or for information go to: www.pinotspalette.com/briarcliff/event/152534.
Reservation deadline is March 26.
Coalition discussion on substance abuse
Substance abuse by older adults will be the topic of the next Aging and Mental Health Coalition meeting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jan Pool of Tri-County Mental Health Services will discuss “Substance Abuse in Older Adulthood: A New Perspective.” Questions and answers will follow.
The meeting is open to everyone and will be held in the Northland Human Services Building, 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City, North, room 205.
For information, or to RSVP, contact Tonya Rother at 816-877-0481 or tonyar@tri-countymhs.org
Earthquake lecture
Park University will host a program on earthquakes in the central United States during its Johnson Family Lecture Series in Science, at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Seismologist Heather DeShon, from Southern Methodist University, will speak on “Earthquakes in the Central United States: Links to Wastewater Disposal, and Oil and Gas Production.”
DeShon will discuss how the injection of fluids into the subsurface can cause dormant faults to induce earthquakes, and what data is needed to improve mitigation strategies and understand the long-term earthquake hazards and risks.
The program will be held in the Jenkin and Barbara David Theater in Alumni Hall on the Park Campus.
The lecture is free, although registration is requested at www.park.edu/johnson.
DeShon will also present a session on “Death of Fault: A Comparison of Seismicity and Faults in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, Oklahoma/Kansas and North Texas,” for students at noon Tuesday in the McCoy Meetin’ House on campus. The event is also open to the public, but seating is limited.
