Classes, events and fun around the Northland

March 26
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, proceeds to benefit Family Promise of the Northland, 6 p.m., Highlands Community of Christ, Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, www.familypromisenorthland.org.
International Wine Tasting from Germany: This month the winery will have a combination of reds and whites from Germany, noon to 4 p.m., Riverwood Winery, 526 Main St., Weston, www.riverwoodwinery.com.
March 31
St. Charles Parrish Fish Fry: Enjoy a fish fry during Lent, three choices with three sides, 4 to 8 p.m., Borromeo Hall, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, $9, 816-436-0888 or sraab@stcharleskc.com.
April 1
Northland Ethnic Festival: See the world at this family event filled with music, dance, food, family history, genealogy help and more, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Park Hill South High School, 4500 NW River Park Drive, Riverside, free.
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, proceeds to benefit Back Pack Shepherd program, Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St., Kansas City.
Tejano & Oldies Dinner and Dance: Featuring Rick Fuentes formerly with Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution, along with Las Estrellas and Bobby C, proceeds to benefit the 2017 Fiesta Hispana, 6 to 11 p.m., Guardian Angels 4232 Mercier, Kansas City, $15, $7 dinner only, 913-927-2466 or 816-225-6128.
Live Music: Jeff Lux Duo, wine and food is available, Riverwood Winery, Riverwood Winery, 526 Main St., Weston, www.riverwoodwinery.com.
April 2
Spaghetti Benefit & Raffle: Aidan has a life-threatening disease, help raise money so he can go to Cleveland Clinic for 10 weeks of intensive therapy later this year, 5 to 7 p.m., Parkville Athletic Complex, 6014 MO-9, Parkville, http://goo.gl/GHKQPJ.
Kansas City Men’s Chorus: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, proceeds to benefit Synergy Services and Avondale food pantry, 2 p.m., Avondale United Methodist Church, 3101 NE Winn Road, Kansas City.
April 6
Excelsior Springs SAFE Community Luncheon: The Substance Abuse Free Environments coalition invites community members to join the group in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth; reservations are requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line St., Excelsior Springs, free, 816-589-6697.
April 7
NARFE Chapter 2256 Monthly Meeting: Sara Stevenson of the Northland will speak on Strives to Spread Kindness, all current or retired federal employees and their spouses are invited to attend, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 816-454-3491.
April 9
Parkville Symphonic Band Performance: All are invited to enjoy the music for the young and old alike, proceeds to benefit Micah Ministry, 3 p.m., Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, Park University, 8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, 816-741-7388.
April 21
The Oak Park High School Retiree’s and Friends: Come and join in at the meeting with friends and family, 5 p.m., Brass Rail, 4940 NE 81st St., Kansas City, 816-436-4861.
April 23
Taking Tea with Shakespeare: Great tea and delectable treats with a presentation by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, space limited, reservations required, 2 p.m., Oak Room, Leawood Community Center, 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood, $20, 913-663-9157.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
