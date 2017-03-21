Students show off their ‘Creative Spark’

New Mark Middle School
Regional winners: Students advance to the national level of the Rube Goldberg Machine competition after placing first at regional and winning the Creative Spark Award.
Members of the award-winning team are Janessa Duce, Jaden Green, Nikki Johnson, An Lam, Christiany Miller, Jade Schartz and Connor Sun.
Contestants were challenged to build a machine that could apply an adhesive bandage. The New Mark students will compete in the national contest later this month in Columbus, Ohio.
Liberty North High School
Student historians: Students won top honors at the regional level of the National History Day Contest.
Advancing to state competition are first-place winners Levi Anderson and Jenyn Pinkley; second-place winners Joe Anderson, Anna Haynes, Riley Sutherland and Ingrid Weaver; and third-place winners Sydney Cole and Miranda Frankenbach and the group performance of Harrison Frawley, Christina MacKenzie, Mary Shepherd and Brianna Wagoner.
The theme for the contest was “Taking a Stand in History.” The state contest will be on April 29 at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Northland Boy Scouts
Awarded rank: Eight members of Troop 260 were honored for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
They were Austin Spoor, a senior at Faith Christian Academy; Jeremy Webb, a senior at Oak Park High School; Ryan Pappert, a sophomore at Park Hill High School; Dalton Pelham, senior, and Chase Randolph, a junior, at Platte County R-3 High School; and Jamie Barber, Waylon Evans and Timothy Reddekopp, who are home-schooled.
To earn Boy Scouting’s highest rank, the students have been actively involved in scouting and have held leadership positions, earned awards and merit badges and completed community service projects.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments