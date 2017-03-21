Parkville Animal Shelter presents featured cat, dog

Pepper
Age: Approximately 4
Breed: Catahoula leopard dog
Sex: Female
Description: Pepper is beautiful inside and out. Affectionate, dedicated, very smart and very trainable, Pepper is very friendly to everyone she meets. She is house trained, loves to go for walks, likes most male dogs but does not like cats. Pepper will do best with an active owner and would love a dog companion.
Yang
Age: 2 years
Breed: Siamese mix
Sex: Male
Description: Yang and his brother Ying had been adopted out as kittens and recently brought back to the shelter through no fault of their own. Both boys are very loving, sweet and still playful. We want them to be adopted together since they are bonded siblings. They are beautiful boys and will make a lucky family very happy to have them. Please stop by and visit with them and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
