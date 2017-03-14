A taste of bluegrass

The bluegrass band Under the Big Oak Tree offered a presentation for kids March 4 at the Woodneath Library Center. The event was called “Bluegrass Strings: An Educational Concert.”
The band played a set and used the songs to point out characteristics of their instruments and demonstrate them. They also answered questions. The band’s been together for around five years.
It will hold similar events at the various Mid-Century Public Library branches in the area in April.
Under the Big Oak Tree is from St. Joseph. Members of the band are Douglas Ward, stand-up bass; Kristin Hamilton, guitar and lead vocals; Simon Fink, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and vocals.
