Classes, events and fun around the Northland

March 15-25
Work out with your toddler: A six-week program with different workouts for you and your toddler, space limited, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., NKCH aerobics room, 2700 Clay Edwards Drive, Kansas City North, free, ClubWkc.com.
March 15
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, lunch is free, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Human Services Building, Maple Woods Campus, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, www.northlandcoalition.com.
March 16
Barn Wood Sign Craft Party: Express your artistic side by creating a monogrammed barn wood sign along with friends. Appetizers and wine, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Parkville Artisans’ Studio, 111 Main St., Parkville, $10, ClubWkc.com.
March 18
St. Paddy’s Hang Over Party: Stop by for a free bowl of corned beef and cabbage, $1 Smithwicks draws, with plenty of Irish gear on hand to purchase, while supplies last, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Celtic Ranch, 404 Main St, Weston, www.celticranch.com.
March 19
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, 6 p.m., Highlands Community of Christ, 7615 N. Platte Purchase Drive, Kansas City.
Summer Youth Volunteers: North Kansas City Hospital now accepting applications for this program, students ages 14-18 who are interested should submit online by April 28, nkch.org/Youth.
March 20
Heart Saver CPR: Class for first responders and people who need a course completion card, 5:30 to 9 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, $35, nkch.org.
March 26
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, proceeds to benefit Family Promise of the Northland, 6 p.m., Highlands Community of Christ, Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, www.familypromisenorthland.org.
March 31
St. Charles Parrish Fish Fry: Enjoy a fish fry during Lent, three choices with three sides, 4 to 8 p.m., Borromeo Hall, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, $9, 816-436-0888 or sraab@stcharleskc.com.
April 1
Northland Ethnic Festival: See the world at this family event filled with music, dance, food, family history, genealogy help and more, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Park Hill South High School, 4500 NW River Park Drive, Riverside, free.
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, proceeds to benefit Back Pack Shepherd program, Winnetonka High School, 5815 NE 48th St., Kansas City.
April 2
Spaghetti Benefit & Raffle: Aidan has a life-threatening disease, help raise money so he can go to Cleveland Clinic for 10 weeks of intensive therapy later this year, 5 to 7 p.m., Parkville Athletic Complex, 6014 MO-9, Parkville, http://goo.gl/GHKQPJ.
Kansas City Mens Chorus: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, proceeds to benefit Synergy Services and Avondale food pantry, 2 p.m., Avondale United Methodist Church, 3101 NE Winn Road, Kansas City.
April 9
Parkville Symphonic Band Performance: All are invited to enjoy the great music for the young and old alike, proceeds to benefit Micah Ministry, 3 p.m., Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel, Park University, 8700 NW River Park Drive, Parkville, 816-741-7388.
April 21
The Oak Park High School Retiree’s and Friends: Come and join in at the meeting with friend and family, 5 p.m., Brass Rail, 4940 NE 81st St., Kansas City, 816-436-4861.
April 23
Taking Tea with Shakespeare: Great tea and delectable treats with a presentation by the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, space limited, reservations required, 2 p.m., Oak Room, Leawood Community Center, 4800 Town Center Drive, Leawood, $20, 913-663-9157.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
