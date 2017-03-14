Student council association honors young leaders

Liberty School District
Leaders recognized: High school students were honored for their leadership by the Missouri Association of Student Councils.
Winning the Distinguished Student Leader Award from Liberty High School was Sarah Parrott.
Award-winners from Liberty North High School were Hannah Brown, Malorie Colby, Shae Crane, Holly Haines, Julia Muchow, Shea Prather, Kendall Steinmetz, Carman Stephenson and Jake Stouffer.
The award is given based on superior student council leadership skills and knowledge.
Lakeview Middle School
State contestant: Matthew Kruse, an eighth-grader, advances to the state level of the National Geographic Society’s geography bee.
To be eligible, Matthew placed first in the school bee and passed the state qualifying test. He will compete with other winners statewide on March 31 in Columbia.
Staley High School
Academic achievers: Two seniors have been selected for the 2017 Missouri Scholars 100.
Sumaiya Alam and Jen Harvey are among 100 of the state’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2017.
Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Students are selected based on their grade-point average, scores on college entrance exams and completion of upper-level courses in math, science, English and a foreign language. Also considered are attendance, school citizenship and involvement in activities.
Park Hill South High School
Educator honored: Megan Palmer, print journalism teacher, was chosen for the 2017 Taft Award from the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association.
The award recognizes Palmer for supporting student journalism throughout the state as an officer in the association.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments