Black kitten, English Pointer looking for a home

Levi
Age: Approximately 2
Breed: English Pointer
Sex: Male
Description: Levi’s former owner is no longer able to care for him due to circumstances beyond their control, so he is seeking a new home. Levi is very timid and will do best with another dog, preferably a confident female, to take the lead. He is house trained, has been around children and will need love and patience to come out of his shell.
Angelicat
Age: 7 months
Breed: Black female
Sex: Female
Description: Angelicat loves to carry on conversations with volunteers at the shelter. She is a very lovable girl and loves to play. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments