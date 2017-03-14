Parkville hires new city administrator

New Parkville administrator
Joe Parente is the new city administrator in Parkville.
Parente was hired after a four-month search following the resignation of Lauren Palmer. Kirk Davis, former Gladstone city manager, has served as interim administrator.
Parente comes to Parkville from Madison County, Ill., where he served for 10 years as Madison County administrator. Prior to that, he served as Madison County’s planning and development administrator; and as planning and development administrator in Webster Groves, Mo.
His experience in Madison County included successfully creating new development and more than 6,500 new jobs. He was also involved in a $180 million public works project that rehabilitated the region’s flood prevention system.
Parkville is unique, Parente said.
“It’s got quaint Main Street with the access to the river. The community is nestled in the bluffs with scenic vista and nice retail development. It’s a lovely community.”
Patches for Caden
Officers at the Gladstone Police Department are collecting patches for 9-year-old Caden, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. This time, members of the department say, things will be more difficult for the boy, who loves police officers. In Gladstone, they’ve collected patches for him, but would love other police departments in the area to contribute more.
Patches and well wishes can be sent to The Gladstone Police Department, attn. Officer McCombs, 7010 N. Homes, Gladstone, MO 64118.
Park to discuss DAR
Women’s History Month at Park University will feature a discussion on “Daughter of the U.S.-Mexican War: The Origins of the Daughters of the American Revolution in the 1848 Invasion of Mexico.”
The event will be held at 7 p.m. March 27, in the McCoy Meetin’ House on campus and will be hosted by the Department of History and Political Science.
Amy Greenberg, a historian from Pennsylvania State University, will speak at the event.
Greenberg will talk about one of the founders of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Ellen Hardin Walworth.
Hardin’s father, John J. Hardin, a U.S. representative, died in the Mexican-American War when she was a teenager.
“This talk will explore how family tragedy in one war helped Walworth find inspiration in another to found the Daughters of the American Revolution,” said Greenberg in a press release.
Greenberg is the author of four books and is the Edwin Erle Sparks Professor of History and Women’s Studies at Penn State.
Grandfamilies in Excelsior Springs
The newly formed Excelsior Springs Northland Grandfamilies support group will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Center, 108 South Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs.
The group is for grandparents and others raising relatives who are 18 years old and younger.
Johnda Boyce, staff attorney for the Advocates for Family Health Program of Legal Aid of Western Missouri, will discuss “How To Obtain Assistance Regarding Children’s Medicaid.”
The group meets the third Thursday of every month at the Good Samaritan Center.
For information, call 816-407-3490.
Legislative Day at the Capitol
Youth from Platte County joined more than 500 other 4-H members from Missouri to visit the state capital on Feb. 28.
The youth visited legislators, thanking them for their past support and asking them to continue to support the 4-H and extension service programs; viewed displays highlighting university research; and toured the capitol building.
“My favorite part of going to the capital during MU Legislative Day is experiencing the amazing view from the very top,” said Lily Kasten, who is a member of the Farley Jolley Workers 4-H Club. “Jefferson City is so beautiful and amazing. I also loved meeting the representatives. This experience made me realized I might want to work at the capital some day when I get older.”
