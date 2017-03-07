Platte County team wins big at Robotics Championship

Platte County R-3 High School
World-class robotics: Two teams of students advance to world competition after winning at the Missouri State VEX Robotics Championship.
Earning the Judges Award and the Skills Award were team members Grant Albright, Becca Beall, Nathan Gurgens, Logan Helman, Evan McPhatter, Henry Reinsch and Jessalyn Shipp.
Named as a Finalist at the state contest in Rolla was the team of Alex Harms, Zach Lienemann, Matthew McCormack, Matthew Phillips, Trent Phillips, Wesley Valentine and Will Valentine.
The World Championship will be in April in Louisville, Ky.
Winnetonka High School
Musicians selected: MacKenzie Brenneman, Isabella Middaugh and Dillon Osborne were chosen to participate in the Midwest Honor Band and Orchestra Festival on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Faculty members and guest conductors hosted master classes and professional clinics. The final concert was Feb. 12 at White Recital Hall on campus.
Liberty North High School
Orators excel: The speech and debate squad won the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference Championship.
Winning individual honors were first-place finishers Annalyn Blackwell and Conner Paulson in duo interpretation; Jordan Jackson and Carman Stephenson in public forum debate; Mac Newton in original oratory; Sadik Mohamed and Cami Smith in policy debate; and Bryce Tinkham in dramatic interpretation.
Placing second were Courtney Carr in prose, Mac Newton in U.S. extemporaneous, Conner Paulson in humorous interpretation and Isaac Keller and Mac Newton in public forum debate.
Third-place winners were Sadik Mohamed in foreign extemporaneous and Bryce Tinkham in dramatic interpretation.
This is the seventh year in a row the team has won the conference championship.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments