Irish spirit touches the Northland

A touch of the Irish spirit touches all corners of the Northland in the next 10 days, starting Friday night when the midway opens for the 33rd Annual Snake Saturday Event in North Kansas City.
The event is best known for its parade, which takes place Saturday. Also featured are a number of free activities for children, live entertainment and a car show.
Snake Saturday publicist Mindy Hart says charities are invited to compete for prize money, which becomes a charitable contribution to not-for-profit organizations. On Friday, representatives from each charity are each asked to cook a steak and design a “to go” box for prize money.
They can also win money based on their entries for the Saturday parade. This year’s theme is “Leaping Leprechans!”
“The parade has a complete philanthropic focus,” Hart said. “Charities enter the parade and compete for prize money. The top prize is $7,000. We’ve given away more than $1.2 million to charity over the last 33 years.”
This year’s parade is starting at 11 a.m. at 16th and Swift, which is a couple of blocks south of the usual starting point. It will then progress north to Armour Road, East to Howell Street, and south on Howell to end at 16th and Howell.
In Liberty on March 12, Rock & Run will hold a fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day run. While the brew pub helps sponsor several runs, this is the only one the restaurant hosts.
This year, more than 400 people already are signed up for the run, which is about three times the number of people they have had in the past. They have moved the location of the run to a start near Kellybrook Elementary school. Rock & Run Manager Ashley Heinrichs says the restaurant wants to make sure the event is friendly for everyone.
It’s a family oriented event for both walkers and runners.
“You don’t have to be an avid runner to enjoy this race,” Heinrichs said.
The after party for the race is at Rock & Run. A portion of the proceeds from the run will benefit Hillcrest Hope.
A trip to Weston the following weekend will bring revelers a triple taste of the holiday. Weston Wine Company is offering an Irish Cream Cupcake and green wine March 17, 18 and 19.
O’Malley’s Pub, which brings the luck of the Irish year round to Weston, will feature five different live bands playing throughout the day on March 17. The Celtic Ranch, a store featuring Irish items, will have free samples from Two Gingers Whiskey Company offered on March 17. On March 18, the store will offer a free bowlful of corned beef and cabbage to customers and a $1 special on Smithwicks Beer.
Other area St. Pat’s celebrations
Here’s a partial list of some of the parades in the Northland and nearby areas:
▪ North Kansas City Snake Saturday Parade: March 11, 11 a.m. start. Parade starts at 16th and Swift, heads north to Armour Road, turns east to Howell Street and south on Howell to end at 16th and Howell.
▪ St. Joseph St Patrick’s Day Parade: March 11, noon start. Parade starts at Noyes Boulevard and Frederick Avenue and progresses West to Felix Street.
▪ Lee’s Summit Emerald Isle Parade: March 11, noon start. Parade starts at Eighth Street in downtown Lees Summit progresses north on Green Street, west on Third street and north on SE Main Street.
▪ Brookside St Patrick’s Warm-Up Parade: March 11, 2 p.m. start. Parade starts at 65th and Wornall progresses north to 63rd street, east to Main Street, South on Main street, West on Meyer Boulevard to Brookside Road.
▪ Mardi Gras & Irish Festival Parade: March 11, 2 p.m. start, Start at Spring Street and Thompson Ave., progresses north on Thompson Avenue to Broadway Street, east to Penn Street, north on Excelsior Street and west back to Thompson.
▪ Leavenworth St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 17, noon start. Parade Starts at Fourth and Walnut streets, 34th annual parade progresses north on walnut east on Cherokee north on esplanade west on Delaware, south on Seventh and east on Cherokee to end at Fifth Street.
▪ Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade: March 17, 11 a.m. start. Parade begins at Linwood and Broadway and progresses south on Broadway to 43rd Street.
