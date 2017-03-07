Special-needs boxer, buff and white kitty up for adoption

Tommy
Age: Approximately 1
Breed: Boxer/pit bull mix
Sex: Male
Description: This special-needs dog has glaucoma. He came to us stuffed in a too-small crate left in the driveway of the shelter late one night, so he started off very scared and distrusting of people. But in a couple of days he found out all humans are not created equal and now trusts people once he gets to know them. Tommy is house trained, LOVES to play with other dogs of all sizes, ages and either sex. Tommy still has vision in his remaining eye, but will likely become blind eventually.
Jerry
Age: 7
Breed: Buff and white, medium haired
Sex: Male
Description: This kitty has spent most of his life outside an apartment complex in the cold and heat, relying on strangers to feed him. After being rescued and taken to the vet for an exam, he is ready to be adopted. He is friendly, mellow, loves to be brushed and is a wonderful cat. He is in excellent health and has been around other cats and dogs. Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
