Hired Hands aims to help seniors find reputable service providers

Help for seniors looking for service providers
Terry Tipton wants to get the word out to local contractors, housekeepers and other service providers, that Northland Hired Hands wants them on their list.
Hired Hands is a resource for senior citizens and others who are looking for reliable and reputable service providers, said Tipton, programs director for the Northland Shepherd Center.
“The whole idea behind the program is that we have the local contractors who provide services they need,” Tipton said. “We get people in their own community to do these service jobs. We do background checks.”
Hired Hands is a joint effort of the Northland Shepherd Center, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Senior Services.
The intent of the program is to provide a list of reputable service providers to senior citizens. Providers offer such services as carpentry, repairs, cleaning, painting, yard work, laundry, hair styling, pet care, housekeeping and personal errands.
To apply to be a Hired Hand the provider must fill out an application and undergo a background check.
In order to kick-start the program, the agencies will pay for the background checks for the next 50 people who apply.
For information go to www.northlandhiredhands.com or call Tipton at 816-452-4536.
Military spouse-friendly honor
Park University has been named a 2017 Military Spouse Friendly School by Victory Media.
Park is ranked as No. 7 in the online listing of private institutions with more than 10,000 students.
The award recognizes institutions that actively recruit and support spouses of active-duty service members.
This is the third time in four months that Park has been recognized for its work with military students and their spouses.
It was also recognized as a Top 10 Gold Military Friendly School by Victory Media, and a Best for Vets private university by Military Times magazine.
For more information go to http://military.park.edu.
Northland Grandfamilies
Nutrition and eating right is the topic of discussion for the March Northland Grandfamilies meetings.
Amy Vance, regional nutrition and health education specialist with the University of Missouri Extension, will present the programs.
“Put Your Best Fork Forward” will focus on using nutrition labels; increasing variety in food choices; and finding ways to limit sugars, sodium and solid fats in diets.
The day program is at 10 a.m., March 15, at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North.
The evening program is at 6 p.m., March 29, at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 N.W. Prairie View Road, Platte Woods. Childcare is offered for this meeting by calling the office.
Northland Grandfamilies is a cooperative program between Clay County Senior Services, the Platte County Senior Fund and the University of Missouri Extension Council in Clay County.
RSVP for programs by calling 816-407-3490.
State of the Cities
The annual State of the Cities luncheon is at 11:30 a.m., March 24 at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino.
The event is hosted by the Clay County Economic Development Council and will spotlight major economic development projects in Clay County communities.
Seats for EDC members are $35 each. Nonmember seats are $45 each.
To reserve seats go to www.clayedc.com.
Harrah’s is at 1 Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City.
Adventures in Learning
Northland Shepherd’s Center will host Adventures in Learning for senior citizens on March 10 at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North.
Registration and a continental breakfast begin at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the Assistance League of Kansas City will host a Fashion Show and Sale.
Lunch is at noon. Tickets are $5. Call 816-452-4536 to make lunch reservations.
Park University Hosting Career and Internship Fair
Park University will host its spring career fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 29 in the Breckon Sports Center.
The event is open to the public, recent college graduates and those looking for entry-level positions.
Businesses, nonprofits and agencies that would like to participate can find information at www.park.edu/careerfair. Booth registration is $150.
More than 50 businesses are expected to participate from industries such as media/advertising, health, finance, social services, real estate and criminal justice.
To RSVP or for information contact Leah Fletcher, director of career development, at leah.fletcher@park.edu or 816-584-6407.
Norma King, Special to The Star
Comments