Classes, events and fun around the Northland

March 8
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Invites community members to join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth. Reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
March 10
Guardian Angels Lenten Dinner: Holy Name Society cheese and onion enchiladas, tostada and rice platter, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Guadian Angels, 4232 Mercier, Kansas City, $8.
March 11
The 37th Annual Brookside St. Patrick’s Day Warm-Up Parade: Kicks off a spirit-filled week in Kansas City celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, 2 p.m., Brookside Neighborhood, 63rd and Wornall Road, Kansas City.
March 11-25
Workout With Your Toddler: A six-week program with different workouts for you and your toddler, space limited, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., NKCH aerobics room, 2700 Clay Edwards Drive, Kansas City North, free, ClubWkc.com.
Kids Fit Club: Get your kids moving and focus on exercise and nutrition, 9 to 10 a.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 Dixson Ave., Kansas City, $20, ClubWkc.com.
March 14
William Boydston Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution: Program includes “Be Informed Before the Need Arises,” the importance of planning ahead, 7 p.m., North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E, Vivion Road, Kansas City, 816-454-2297.
March 15
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, lunch is free, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Human Services Building, Maple Woods Campus, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, www.northlandcoalition.com.
March 16
Barn Wood Sign Craft Party: Express your artistic side by creating a monogrammed barn wood sign along with friends. Appetizers and wine, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Parkville Artisans’ Studio, 111 Main St., Parkville, $10, ClubWkc.com.
March 19
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, 6 p.m., Highlands Community of Christ, 7615 N. Platte Purchase Drive, Kansas City.
March 20
Heart Saver CPR: Class for first responders and people who need a course completion card, 5:30 to 9 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, $35, nkch.org.
March 26
Kansas City Metro Men’s Chorus Concert: A choral group of men who serve God through singing, Family Promise of the Northland, 6 p.m., Highlands Community of Christ, Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, www.familypromisenorthland.org.
March 31
St. Charles Parrish Fish Fry: Enjoy a fish fry during Lent, three choices with three sides, 4 to 8 p.m., Borromeo Hall, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Kansas City, $9, 816-436-0888 or sraab@stcharleskc.com.
April 2
Spaghetti Benefit & Raffle: Aidan has a life-threatening disease, help raise money so he can go to Cleveland Clinic for 10 weeks of intensive therapy later this year, 5 to 7 p.m., Parkville Athletic Complex, 6014 MO-9, Parkville, http://goo.gl/GHKQPJ.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
Comments