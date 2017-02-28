What’s happening around the Northland

March 2
Excelsior Springs SAFE Community Luncheon: Invites community members to join in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line St., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
The Northland Art League Meeting: The featured artist and speaker will be Linda Kramer, 7 p.m., Fairview Christian Church 1800 N.E. 65th St., Gladstone, 816-588-5192.
March 3
North Star Band Concert: Presents “Something for Everyone,” join in for an evening of uplifting music, 7:30 p.m., Oak Park High School Auditorium, 2000 NE 46th St., Kansas City, 816-321-5000.
March 6
Growing A Healthy Mindset: Grow in gratitude despite life’s challenges, mindfulness to help nourish emotional and spiritual health, free, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, nkch.org/class.
March 8
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Invites community members to join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
March 11-25
Workout With Your Toddler: A six-week program with different workouts for you and your toddler, space limited, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., NKCH aerobics room, 2700 Clay Edwards Drive, Kansas City North, free, ClubWkc.com.
Kids Fit Club: Get your kids moving and focus on exercise and nutrition, 9 to 10 a.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 Dixson Ave., Kansas City, $20, ClubWkc.com.
