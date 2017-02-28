Norterre names chief information officer

Pancake Breakfast
Gladstone Rotary will hold a pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. March 11 at Gashland Presbyterian Church before the Snake Saturday Parade.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to fund scholarships for five high school seniors in the Northland each year.
“Since inception, the Gladstone Rotary Club has provided over $50,000 in scholarships,” said Larry Harris, chairman of the Stacks for Students committee. “Locally, we look for opportunities to serve our community. Our motto is “Service Above Self.”
Tickets for the breakfast are $5 in advance or $6 at the door. Children 3 and younger eat free. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stacksforstudents.com.
Gashland Presbyterian is at 8029 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, North.
Gladstone Rotary meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at Fairview Christian Church, 1800 N.E. 65th St., Kansas City, North. For information, go to www.gladstonerotary.org.
Norterre CIO named
Kim Hynek has been named chief information officer for the Norterre development near Liberty Hospital, and chief financial officer of Action Pact, one of the partners of the project.
Hynek has worked in the field of senior living and healthcare for more than 25 years. She will be involved in resource management, technology strategy, development and budgeting for the community.
Norterre will have a health and wellness center, residences for independent living, assisted living, long-term care, short-term stay for those needing rehabilitation, child care and healthy dining. The first phase is expected to be completed in late summer 2017.
For more about Norterre go to Norterre.org or call 816-550-8544.
Riverside appoints public safety leaders
The city of Riverside will get a new police chief and fire chief in March.
Greg Mills, who serves as Riverside’s city administrator and director of public safety, will be turning over his public safety responsibilities but continuing on as city administrator effective March 7.
Filling the new position of police chief will be Major Chris Skinrood, a 22-year member of the police department. He is responsible for daily operations of the police division and is a member of the Metro Squad and the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System Committee.
Gordon Fowlston will be the new fire chief. He was hired as fire marshal in 2007 and is currently Fire Division chief. Fowlston has 26 years of firefighting experience and is a member of the International Association of Fire Chief s and Missouri Fire Chiefs.
Mills became Riverside’s director of public safety in 2005. In July 2012 he was appointed interim city administrator, and March 2013 became city administrator.
“It has been a fascinating experience that led me in a direction I had never sought or anticipated in the field of city management,” Mills said. “But it has certainly broadened my perspective.”
In November, the city of Riverside will begin a search for a candidate for city administrator, said Mills, who intends to retire no later than June 1, 2018.
Bingo brunch benefit
A Ladies Bingo Brunch to support the non-profit TNK Children’s Foundation is at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., March 11, at the St. James Event Center, 342 N. Water St., Liberty.
The goal of the foundation is to lighten the burden on families of critically ill children by advocating for and finding resources for families.
Tickets are $35 each or $320 for a table of eight and can be purchased at www.huggedandkissed.org or by calling 816-401-9471.
The brunch will include a raffle and message by foundation parent Amy Barnard.
A second bingo brunch is scheduled at 10:30 a.m., March 25, in Overland Park at the College Oaks Building, 11880 College Boulevard. Call Stacie Bratcher at 816-401-9471 for information.
North Star concert
The North Star Community Band will perform Friday at 7:30 in the Oak Park High School Auditorium, 825 N.E. 79th Terrace, Gladstone.
The program, “Something for Everyone,” will be directed by Teresa Farley and Steve Lindsay.
Selections will include tunes from “The Music Man,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “March Lorraine.”
Children are welcome if accompanied by an adult.
Norma King, Special to The Star
