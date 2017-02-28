816 North

February 28, 2017 10:50 PM

Parkville Animal Shelter presents pets of the week

Nugget

Age: 6 years

Breed: Papillon mix

Sex: Female

Description: Nugget has found herself back at the shelter after the death of her former owner. Nugget is house trained, good with adults and older children and would prefer to be an only pet so she can have all the attention to herself.

Ambrosia

Age: 6 years old

Breed: Tri-tabby

Sex: Female

Description: Ambrosia is a sweetheart when you understand independent cats. She had her left eye removed due to cancer. She is a round girl who was adopted and then returned morbidly obese, but we have been exercising her (literally on an exercise wheel) and have her on a strict diet. She has lost several pounds and is doing amazingly well. She really wants a quiet home to call her own and a person who will be disciplined and not allow her to overeat. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.

