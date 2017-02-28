Senior chosen to present at television network convention

Park Hill High School
Broadcast journalist chosen: Kelley Collins, a senior, was chosen to be a presenter at the Student Television Network Convention in March in California.
Collins is a member of Trojan TV News. She auditioned by writing and recording a 30-second spot on how journalists and film makers can unite the world.
Collins is one of 12 students chosen nationwide for the closing ceremonies of the convention in Anaheim.
Liberty North High School
National winner: Benjamin Ross, a senior, has been named a 2017 National Merit Scholarship Finalist.
Finalists represent about 1 percent of the more than 1 million students who took the qualifying tests during their junior year.
Ross is now eligible to earn a National Merit Scholarship.
Platte County R-3 School District
Writing success: Students from Platte County R-3 High School and Platte City Middle School won top honors in the Scholastic Art & Writing competition in the Missouri and Kansas region.
Gold Key Award winners from the high school are Lauren Elmore, Madelyne Hartleroad, Hannah Havemeir, Turner Hess, Bailey Newell and Riley Schmidt; and from the middle school, Gregory Cox, Hayden Humes, Madison Kunz, Bryn McGehe, Will Moorhead, Lindsay Vanover and Emilia Wisniewski.
The work of the Gold Key winners will now advance to New York to be reviewed by authors, playwrights and poets for National Writing Medals.
Park Hill High School
Comedy opens: Theater students will present “The Man Who Came to Dinner” Thursday through Saturday.
The curtain rises at 7 p.m. in the school’s performing arts center at 7701 N.W. Barry Road.
Chosen for the cast are Maggie Cutler as Courtney Klein and Dalton Dishman as Sheridan Whiteside.
Other members of the cast are Kayla Decker, Deanna Eberhart, Ashley Gilland, Danny Jones, Eleanor Panico, Jonathon Russ, Ethan Simon, Trevor Stammler, Cooper Sturm, Lawrence Suba, Lauren Szala and Ben Tuimauga.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at seatyourself.biz/parkhillhs.
