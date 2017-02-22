Parkville Animal Shelter presents pets of the week

Hickory and siblings
Age: 5 months
Breed: Blue Tick Coonhound mixes
Sex: Five boys, three girls
Description: .Hickory and his siblings are very outgoing and friendly pups who love to play while still being very sweet and gentle with all people. Hickory is part of a litter of eight (5 boys and 3 girls) currently looking for their forever homes. Blue Ticks are sweet dogs with a big voice, so they would do well in a variety of homes, but probably not an apartment.
Murray
Age: 8 months
Breed: Domestic short-haired brown and black tabby
Sex: Male
Description: Murray and his seven siblings were living outside and rescued as kittens. He was socialized in a foster home and is a sweetheart. He is very loving and never met a lap or bed that he didn’t like. He ;oves to play and would be fine in a home with other cats.
Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
