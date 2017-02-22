Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Feb. 22
Cardiac Speakers Series: Watch a new treatment option for atrial fibrillation, an innovative approach to reducing stroke risk that may also eliminate the need for long-term blood thinners. Registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City, 4000 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, free, nkch.org/HeartTalk.
Northland Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast: Bring your business cards and mingle, reservations are required, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Cascone’s, 3737 N. Oak Trafficway, 816-455-9911.
Feb. 23
Test Your Ticker Fair: Heart-health month, receive a full lipid profile, along with a check of height, weight, BMI, blood pressure and blood sugar levels, 7:30 to 11 a.m., YMCA Platte City, 3101 Running Horse Road, Platte City, free, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Party Hearty: Zumbathon Charity event, prizes and activities for school-age kids, proceeds to benefit the American Heart Association, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Kansas City North Community Center, 3930 NE Antionch Road, Kansas City, $10, 913-7106319 or http://zumba.com/en-us/Event.
Feb. 25
Ninth Annual Spay-Ghetti & No Balls: This year’s Mexican Fiesta-themed event promises a fun night filled with food, games and music. You can help by donating an item for auction if you cannot attend, benefits Spay and Neuter Kansas City, 6 to 11 p.m., Midland, 816-353-0940 or ilyssa@snkc.net.
Celebrating Chamber Music: The Northland Symphony Orchestra and Harmonie Winds present a concert, 7:30 p.m. Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, 816-741-5118 or northlandsymphony.org.
Feb. 28
Pamper Yourself: Refresh your mind, body and spirit with restorative yoga, self-massage and meditation led by the staff of Gardens of Delight, along with facials; space limited, free, North Kansas City Hospital, Lewis & Clark Room, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, ClubWkc.com.
Invitation for Christian Singers: Will begin rehearsal for its seventh season, singing skill and music reading will be helpful, singers commit to nine weekly rehearsals, this season will focus on thankfulness for God’s promises and a musical tribute to our nation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Gashland United Methodist Church, 7715 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, 816-529-5725.
March 2
Excelsior Springs SAFE Community Luncheon: Invites community members to join in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line St., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
The Northland Art League Meeting: The featured artist and speaker will be Linda Kramer, 7 p.m., Fairview Christian Church 1800 N.E. 65th St., Gladstone, 816-588-5192.
March 3
North Star Band Concert: Presents “Something for Everyone,” join in for an evening of uplifting music, 7:30 p.m., Oak Park High School Auditorium, 2000 NE 46th St., Kansas City, 816-321-5000.
March 6
Growing A Healthy Mindset: Grow in gratitude despite life’s challenges, mindfulness to help nourish emotional and spiritual health, free, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, nkch.org/class.
March 8
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Invites community members to join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, reservations requested, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
March 11-25
Workout With Your Toddler: A six-week program with different workouts for you and your toddler, space limited, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., NKCH aerobics room, 2700 Clay Edwards Drive, Kansas City North, free, ClubWkc.com.
Kids Fit Club: Get your kids moving and focus on exercise and nutrition, 9 to 10 a.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 Dixson Ave., Kansas City, $20, ClubWkc.com.
