Climbing gym owner to speak at Small Business Bootcamp

Small Business Bootcamp
Andrew Potter, owner of RoKC climbing gym in North Kansas City, will be the keynote speaker at a Small Business Bootcamp March 10 at Woodneath Library Center.
The free event is hosted by Mid-Continent Public Library and the Clay County Economic Development Council.
Bootcamp doors open at 8:30 a.m. at the Woodneath, 8900 N.E. Flintlock Road, Kansas City, North. Potter speaks at 9 a.m.
Break-out sessions will be led by small-business experts such as Adrienne Haynes, a founding partner of SEED Law; Jason Crowley, owner of Indigex; and Anne Cull, owner of ThinkViral. They will discuss a variety of business and legal topics.
“The bootcamp is a great place for aspiring entrepreneurs to get started, whether it’s by making new connections, learning new skills, or finding the right resources to launch their business,” said Hanna Taylor, business specialist at Mid-Continent Public Library, in a press release.
The bootcamp is funded by a grant from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
Registration is required and can be done online at mymcpl.org/squareone mymcpl.org/squareone or by calling any MCPL branch.
Gladstone preschoolers visit fire station
Students from Bell Prairie Preschool visited Gladstone’s Fire Station #2 recently and learned about fire safety from Fire Captain Tracey Cheney and paramedic/firefighter in training Kyle Kennedy.
Girl Power Academy
Girl Power Leadership Academy is April 7 and 8 at Three Trails Camp & Retreat Center in Kansas City.
The annual event, held for girls in sixth through eighth grades, will feature community educator Trish Madsen, who will speak on “female empowerment.”
Workshops on resiliency, coping skills, self-esteem, self-defense, mindfulness and communication are also planned.
Girl Power is part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services Safe Passages initiative.
The event begins April 7 at 6 p.m. and runs through noon April 8. Prevention specialist staff from Tri-County Mental Health Services will supervise the overnighter.
Girls from public, private and home-schools are eligible to attend.
Registration is $30 and covers meals, activities and materials. Some scholarships are available.
Apply by March 31. For applications and information contact Kelsey Prather, youth prevention specialist at Tri-County, at 816-877-0496 or kelseyp@tri-countymhs.org.
March of Dimes grant
The Clay County Public Health Center has received a $7,400 grant from March of Dimes for a tobacco cessation program for prenatal women and families who receive services at the Health Center.
“We know the science that tells us smoking during pregnancy can have many negative impacts on a developing baby,” said Sue Miller, director of the Division of Community Health Promotion in a press release. “Working with our partners at the March of Dimes will allow us to implement a smoking cessation program to improve maternal and child health, impacting health for a child from the beginning.”
The program, Smoking Cessation and Reduction in Pregnancy Treatment (SCRIPT), is an evidence-based tobacco cessation program for families enrolled in WIC and prenatal case management.
The Health Center’s goal is to serve 50 families the first year and 150 families over three years.
Park orchestra performs Feb. 25
The International Center for Music will host a student concert at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 25, in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel at Park University.
The concert, which will showcase 17 of the Center’s students, is free and open to the public.
The International Center for Music Orchestra is led by Steven McDonald, director of orchestral activities.
The concert will feature music by Handel, Bach, Vivaldi and George Philipp Telemann.
On March 4, the annual “ICM Side-by-Side” concert will feature students and faculty performing together. That concert is at 7:30 p.m. in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel.
For information on the International Center for Music and scheduled concerts, go to park.edu/icm.
World Day of Prayer
Northland Church Women United will hold the annual World Day of Prayer observance at 10 a.m. March 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6751 N.E. 70th St., Kansas City, North.
The event is open to the public and will feature prayer, music and a spotlight on women of the Philippines.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served.
Norma King, Special to The Star
