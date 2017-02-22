Bridge-building competitors place first

Park Hill South High School
Contest winners: Trent Neutgens, Chloe Wiser and Ethan Wissmann, juniors, placed first in the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s RooBuilders bridge-building competition.
Students were judged on how their model bridges met specifications, how much weight the bridge could hold and its efficiency and appearance. The students also were judged on how they shared their design and construction process in videos.
The Park Hill South team now advances to international competition in Dallas in April.
Staley High School
Scholarship recipient: Patrick Flynn, a senior, has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship by LawnStarter Lawn Care.
Flynn was chosen for the Lawntrepreneur Scholarship based on his academic record and his service to the community. Five years ago, he began mowing the lawns of older residents in his neighborhood who couldn’t afford to hire a lawn care provider.
LawnStarter Lawn Care, based in Austin, Texas, provides online booking for homeowners nationwide to schedule and manage services.
Scholarship Offered for Education Majors
Applications accepted: Northland women preparing for a career in teaching can apply for a $500 scholarship.
The scholarship is offered by the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society and is available to students who have completed two years of undergraduate work.
Applicants need to live in Clay or Platte county and hold a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0. The Memorial Recruitment Grant will be applied to the recipient’s junior or senior year of college.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international professional honor society of women educators.
For more information, call Bonnie Dickson at 816-454-9219. Completed applications and transcripts must be postmarked by April 1.
