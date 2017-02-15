Northland artist’s work to be displayed at U.S. Capitol

Congressional Art Contest
Winners: Northland students were recognized for their entries in a competition in the Sixth Congressional District.
From Platte County R-3 High School, Madelyne Hartleroad won first place and Rylie Lawver, third place. Both are seniors.
Madelyne’s artwork is called “Grandfather Hector.” Rylie’s is “Creative Juice.”
Earning honorable mentions were Winnetonka High School students Charity Smith, a senior, and Harper Ross, a junior.
There were 49 entries in the competition. Madelyne’s artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol with winning entries from other Congressional districts throughout the country.
Liberty North High School
Scouting honor: Quinn Hall, a sophomore, was honored by Clay County commissioners for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Quinn was presented with a resolution from the county. He is a member of Troop 376 at Liberty United Methodist Church.
Congress Middle School
Stellar speller: Elizabeth Tittrington, an eighth-grader, won the Park Hill School District spelling bee.
She advances to national competition in May in Maryland.
Placing second at the district bee was Allyson Scribner, an eighth-grader at Lakeview Middle School, and third was Peyton Shaw, a fifth-grader at Graden Elementary School.
Winnetonka High School
State honors: Rachel Adamson, a senior, has been named Student Journalist of the Year by the Missouri Interscholastic Press Association.
Rachel is editor-in-chief of “Griffin Rites,” the student news magazine at Winnetonka. She will be recognized during Journalism Day on the campus of the University of Missouri in March.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments