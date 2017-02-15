Gospel group to bring songs of faith to Edgerton

Gospel Music Heritage
Salvation’s Song will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Gospel Music Heritage, 102 Lewis St., Edgerton.
The group sings progressive Southern gospel music and is made up of Dan Wilson, formerly of Messengers of Faith; and mother/daughter duo Tawnya Norman Harris and Naunie Harris.
Tawnya Harris has given concerts in Albania, Africa and Europe.
“That’s what God put me here for and that’s what I’ll do until he brings me home,” she said.
A free will offering will be taken.
Call 816-532-2485 or go to gospelmusicheritage.net for information.
Gladstone Employees of the Year
Becky Jarrett, Tom Schneider, and Officer Beth Clark have been named Gladstone Employees of the Year for 2016.
Jarrett was named the Office Staff Employee of the Year. She has been the community development administrative assistant in Gladstone since 2002. During 2016 Jarrett assisted the acting director of Community Development with major projects. She has undertaken key projects at city hall.
Schneider was named the Field Crew Employee of the Year. He has worked as a water meter specialist and most recently became a crew leader. He has reduced the number of non-working hydrants from 20 to three and has begun rebuilding hydrants, in order to replace out of service hydrants more quickly.
Clark, the community policing officer, has been a member of the Public Safety Department since 2011. She was named Public Safety Employee of the Year. Clark was the organizer of Coffee with a Cop events and, along with Officer Koren Barden, reintroduced the Shop with a Cop program in Dec. 2016.
Coalition honors volunteers
The Northland Coalition handed out several awards during its Feb. 3 Prevention Conference. Those honored include:
Sgt. Steve Taylor of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, who was inducted into the Volunteer Hall of Fame in honor of his work to prevent drug and alcohol abuse among youth. He is the school resource officer at Eastgate Middle School; and founded the Northland Safe Schools Task Force and in 2012. Taylor helped establish the Northland Text-a-Tip program.
Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd received the 2017 Friend of Prevention Award. He is a member of the Northland Coalition and works with the coalition’s Safe Prom and Graduation campaign, urging parents not to provide alcohol to minors. He is a leader in the Keeping Missouri Kids Safe Coalition.
The Outstanding Community Contributor Award went to Mike Parsons of Dash Media who was recognized for efforts to share prevention messages through local media.
Two leaders of the Healthy KC — Tobacco Action Team, Jessica Hembree of Health Care Foundation; and Scott Hall with the Kansas City Area Chamber of Commerce — received Outstanding Partner in Prevention Awards.
Hall and Hembree’s work, along with other team members, led to the passage of Tobacco 21 ordinances in 22 municipalities in the Greater Kansas City area, including Kansas City, North, Gladstone and Liberty.
Drug Deactivation Bags available
Platte County Health Department is offering the public free Drug Deactivation Bags which provide an environmentally safe way to dispose of unused medications.
The small bags deactivate prescription drugs and render chemical compounds safe for landfills, according to Brandi Moritz of the Platte County Health Department.
“The bags are about the size of a snack size Ziploc bag. Using them is simple. Rip open the bag. Put up to 15 pills inside. Fill bag halfway with water. Wait 30 seconds. Reseal and throw in the trash,” Moritz said.
The bags were donated by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals to the Missouri Substance Abuse Prevention Network.
“Today, prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing U.S. drug problem, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Moritz said. “Reports indicate that 72 percent of patients who were prescribed opioids had leftover amounts and more than 70 percent of those who abused prescription pain relievers got them from friends or relatives.”
Drug deactivation bags are available at the Platte County Health Department at 1201 East St., Parkville, and at 212 Marshall Road, Platte City.
Those with large quantities of prescription drugs should take them to a Drug Takeback Locations. Go to northlandcoalition.com for locations.
Northland Grandfamilies
Northland Grandfamilies, an organization assisting relatives raising children, will meet Feb. 16 in Excelsior Springs; and Feb. 22 in Kansas City, North.
The new Excelsior Springs program, Feb. 16, begins at 10 a.m. at the Good Samaritan Center, 108 S. Thompson Ave., Excelsior Springs.
The Feb. 22 program begins at 6 p.m. at the Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 N.W. Prairie View Road, Kansas City, North. This month’s topic is “4-H: Life Skills, Citizenship and Leadership,” led by Laura Evans who will present an overview of 4-H opportunities for youth.
Childcare is available for the Platte Woods location by calling 816-407-3490 by Feb. 20.
MARC elects Suter
Carol Suter, a Gladstone council member, has been elected chairwoman of the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) Board of Directors.
Suter joined the MARC board in 2013, becoming first vice chairwoman in January 2015. She has been a member of MARC’s First Suburbs Coalition and the KC Communities for All Ages Advisory Board.
Suter has been a Gladstone’s city council member since 2007. She served as the city’s mayor in 2012.
“I really enjoy serving on the MARC Board,” said Suter in a press release. “It’s a rare opportunity to sit down with so many elected officials from across the region, and it is going to be my pleasure to serve as chair.”
MARC is a voluntary association of city and county governments from the Kansas City region. Suter is the only board member from the Northland.
Bunco for Platte museum
A bunco fundraiser for the 1882 Ben Ferrel Museum in Platte City is Feb. 26 at Platte City Middle School, Forum Room, 900 Pirate Drive, Platte City.
“Last year we had a very successful and fun fundraiser. All you have to do is to know how to roll the dice, eat and talk,” said Diane Pepper, a member of the Platte County Historical Society which sponsors the fundraiser.
Bunco play is 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20. Food, door prizes and raffles are planned.
RSVP by Feb. 23 to Diane Pepper at 816-719-1044.
Black History lecture
Park University will host its 16th annual Spencer Cave Black History Month Lecture, “New Directions in the Study of the Underground Railroad,” Feb. 27 at the National Archives, 400 E. Pershing Road, Kansas City.
Historians Spencer Crew, George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.; and Matthew Pinsker, Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pa.; will join Park professor Timothy Westcott to discuss efforts to preserve historic sites related to the Underground Railroad and educate the public about their significance.
A reception will be held at 6 p.m. The discussion follows at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, however, reservations are requested by contacting the National Archives at kansascity.educate@nara.gov or 816-268-8010.
Spencer Cave Black History Month Lecture Series is named for Spencer Cave, who was born a slave at the start of the Civil War. He moved to Parkville in 1875 and worked for the university for more than 70 years before his death in 1947.
Liberty vets observe World Spay Day
Three veterinary clinics in Liberty are offering reduced prices for pet sterilization, Feb. 27 to March 3, for the Humane Society’s World Spay Day.
Last year, the owners of more than 100 dogs and cats took advantage of the program, which helps reduce the number of homeless pets turned into the animal shelter.
Participating clinics in Liberty are Crossroads Animal Hospital, 816-781-1510; Northside Animal Clinic, 816-781-3900; and Veterinary Center of Liberty, 816-781-0778.
Liberty residents need proof of residency to qualify for discounts. There is no maximum income requirement. Appointments are limited and should be made in advance.
Fees for dogs are $95 which includes spay/neuter, rabies and distemper/parvo vaccinations, heartworm tests, a physical exam, and the annual city license.
For cats the $85 fee includes spay/neuter and rabies, feline distemper shots, and a physical exam.
For information contact Liberty Animal Control at 816-439-4791.
