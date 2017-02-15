Parkville animal shelter pets of the week

Ricky
Age: 5-6 years
Breed: Rat terrier
Sex: Male
Description: Whether it’s walking, hiking, or car rides Ricky is ready to go! Although he is active, his favorite activity is cuddling on the couch watching TV with his people. Ricky is good with most other dogs, appears to be house trained and would prefer a home without small children.
Emily
Age: 2 years
Breed: Black cat
Sex: Female
Description: This domestic short- haired kitty is new to the shelter and is a bit nervous being there. Before being placed in a foster home, Emily and her kittens were living by a dumpster outside a local restaurant. She loves attention, is very sweet and loves being petted. She is also very playful. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments