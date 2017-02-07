Students honored for computing skills, academic improvement

National Center for Women & Information Technology
Computing honors: Northland students were among winners of the Award for Aspirations in Computing by the Western Missouri and Kansas Affiliate of the national center.
The award recognizes high school students for accomplishments, aptitude and interest in technology and computing.
Winners were Sydney Scholes from Liberty High School and Emily Davich from Staley High School.
Earning honorable mention were Abigayle White from Excelsior Springs High School, Carissa French and Rachel Thomas from Liberty High School, Alexis Dyser and Emily Windsor from Liberty North High School, Wilhelmina Buchholz from Oak Park High School and Keshvi Mahalingam from Staley High School.
Liberty Kiwanis Club
Middle-school students recognized: Awards for academic improvement during fall semester were presented to students in the Liberty School District.
Earning the recognition were Gianna Cervantes at Discovery Middle School, Canaan Manley at Heritage Middle School, Dalton Nitsch at Liberty Middle School and Drew Stoneburner at South Valley Middle School.
The awards were presented by club president Paemon Aramjoo and district representative Elizabeth Heide.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America
Officer elected: Mila Garza, a junior at Staley High School, has been elected president of Region 14 for the 2017-2018 school year.
During regional competition, Staley and Winnetonka students earned gold medals and will advance to state competition in March.
Competing from Staley will be Katie Deininger and Maddi Mummer in life event planning, Izzy Enna in fashion construction and Kaycee Wilson in fashion design and from Winnetonka, Gabriella Mathews in fashion construction.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
