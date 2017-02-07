Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Feb. 8
The Kansas City MG Car Club Meeting: All car enthusiasts are invited to attend and learn about all the up-and-coming events, 7 p.m., Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum, 323 Armour Road, North Kansas City, 816-421-0002 or www.kcmgcc.com.
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Luncheon Meeting: Join in planning programs and events to promote a safer, substance-abuse free community, free luncheon, reservations are requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-676-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
Feb. 9
North Kansas City Hospital Heart Health Fair: Test your ticker, a full lipid profile along with height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure and blood sugar level, healthcare professionals will answer questions, registration is required, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Harley & Hearts Worth Harley-Davidson, 9400 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Feb. 11
“The Martian:” Watch the movie, discuss the differences between the book and the movie, what worked and what didn’t, 10 a.m., Avondale United Methodist Church, 3101 NE Winn Road, Kansas City, 816-452-3518.
Feb. 14
William Boydston Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting: Guest speaker Detective Richard Ford, Platte County Sheriff’s Department, topic is “seniors beware — don’t be scammed, learn ways to be smarter than they are.”
Feb. 16
Test Your Ticker Fair: Heart health month, receive a full lipid profile along with a check of your height, weight, BMI, blood pressure and blood sugar levels, 7:30 to 11 a.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Kansas City, free, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Feb. 17
Lunch and Learn: Topic is integrated headache and migraine treatment, Steven C. Kosa, medical doctor, talks about how an integrated treatment plan can improve the quality of life for headache sufferers, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City, free, nkch.org/Lunch.
Feb. 21
The Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast: Guest speaker Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte, proceeds from the event will benefit Gilda’s Club Kansas City, 7:30 to 9 a.m., ballroom in the Kansas City Convention Center, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb@aol.com.
Pray KC: All are invited to an ecumenical prayer service to promote an end to violence in the city, create unity among faith communities and to support the safety of our first responders, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Guardian Angels Church, 42nd Mercier, 816-931-4351.
Feb. 20
Turning Point at Gilda’s Club: Cancer-related fatigue, learn ways to relieve it and improve your quality of life, 5:30 to 7 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, North Oak Room, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, free, GildasClubKC.org.
Feb. 22
Cardiac Speakers Series: Watch a new treatment option for Atrial fibrillation, an innovative approach to reducing stroke risk that may also eliminate the need for long-term blood thinners, registration is required, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Courtyard by Marriott Kansas City, 4000 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, free, nkch.org/HeartTalk.
Feb. 23
Test Your Ticker Fair: Heart health month, receive a full lipid profile, along with a check of your height, weight, BMI, blood pressure and blood sugar levels, 7:30 to 11 a.m., YMCA Plate City, 3101 Running Horse Road, Platte City, free, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Feb. 25
Ninth Annual Spay-Ghetti & No Balls: This year’s Mexican Fiesta-themed event promises a fun night filled with food, games and music. You can help by donating an item for auction if you cannot attend, benefits Spay and Neuter Kansas City, 6 to 11 p.m., Midland, 816-353-0940 or ilyssa@snkc.net.
Feb. 28
Pamper Yourself: Refresh your mind, body and spirit with restorative yoga, self-massaged and meditation led by the staff of Gardens of Delight, along with facials, space limited, free, North Kansas City Hospital, Lewis & Clark Room, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, free, ClubWkc.com.
March 6
Growing A Healthy Mindset: Grow in gratitude despite life’s challenges, mindfulness can help us nourish our emotional and spiritual health, free, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2790 Clay Edwards Drive, nkch.org/class.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
