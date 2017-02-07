Parkville Animal Shelter presents pets of the week

Roxie
Age: About 2 1/2 years
Breed: Shepherd/Rottweiler mix
Sex: Female
Description: Roxie is friendly, appears to be house trained, likes other dogs and has a really nice personality. Roxie would love a home with another playful dog to keep her company.
Miss Marguerite
Age: 2 years
Breed: Brown and black tabby
Sex: Female
Description: This kitty had been trapped, and was spayed before she came to the shelter. She is such a loving kitty! She likes to follow you around like a puppy dog. At the shelter, she is not enjoying the company of other cats, so she may be an ideal princess kitty for a person wanting a single pet. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Comments