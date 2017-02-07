Pets can find ‘forever homes’ on weekends now

Gladstone Shelter expands hours
The Gladstone Animal Shelter is now offering Saturday hours for people wanting to adopt pets.
The shelter will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Saturday of each month, as well as its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Individuals who think they would like to adopt a pet are encouraged to come in and visit with the pets to find the best fit for their family,” Beth Gillespie, animal shelter supervisor, said in a press release. “This includes bringing in their furry family members to make sure that adding additional pets to the home will transition smoothly for the entire household.”
The shelter is operated by the Animal Control Division of Gladstone’s Public Safety.
“We work with organizations such as KC Pet Project, Unleashed Pet Rescue and the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter to arrange for animals to be adopted through their agencies,” Gillespie said.
Adoption fees at the shelter are $96.66 for cats and kittens, which includes a veterinary check, feline leukemia testing, worming, spay or neuter, microchipping and adoption fee.
Fees for dog and puppy adoptions are $113.66, which includes a veterinary check, vaccinations, a heartworm check, worming, spay or neuter, microchipping and adoption fee.
The shelter is at 3960 N.E. 76th St., Gladstone.
Youth With Vision
Teen members of Youth With Vision traveled to Jefferson City Jan. 25 to lobby legislators regarding substance abuse legislation.
While at the Capital, Youth With Vision members advocated establishing a narcotics control monitoring system between pharmacies in Missouri; raising the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21; and blocking attempts to legalize marijuana in Missouri.
Sen. Ryan Silvery, Dist. 17, hosted the group, which is made up of students from Clay, Platte and Ray County high schools and middle schools. They were accompanied by prevention specialists from Tri-County Mental Health.
Liberty Community Chorus
The Liberty Community Chorus will sing songs of “love, life and everything beautiful” during a Feb. 12 concert at 3 p.m. at Gano Chapel on William Jewell Campus.
“Love Is Here to Stay” will feature a wide range of sacred and secular works.
“It’s an eclectic grouping of songs, it’s not just one style,” said director Bryan Taylor. “Every song has something to do with love.”
The program will include Broadway pieces and jazz; a performance of “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” and an arrangement of “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”
The love of music will be celebrated in a performance of “Oh Sing, My Soul,” accompanied by Jan Kraybill, organ conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and principal organist at the international headquarters of Community of Christ.
The song, which was commissioned by the children of Bill and Ann Grace, premiered at the Kauffman Center last March. Bill and Ann Grace are members of the Liberty Community Chorus.
Tickets for “Love Is Here to Stay” are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Students are free. A free shuttle service will be available from both Jewell parking lots.
Gano Chapel is at 500 College Hill, Liberty.
For information go to libertycommunitychorus.com.
Miles for Meals
A run to raise funds for Meals on Wheels in Platte County is April 30 at Zona Rosa.
Funds raised during the Miles for Meals 5K run and 2K walk/run will go into an emergency fund for seniors who are unable to pay for their own meals.
Platte County Senior Services coordinates Meals on Wheels, which feeds 120 to 140 senior citizens Monday through Friday year-round.
“The statistics tell us that one in six seniors goes to bed hungry at night,” said Deanna Armstrong, executive director of Platte Senior Services. “The senior population is growing so fast. There are so many seniors that need assistance.”
Volunteers deliver meals and also check in with seniors who may not have family or friends watching out for them.
“They go into that house and deliver those meals and if they see something they don’t like they can call us and say we need to check on this,” Armstrong said.
This is the sixth year for Miles for Meals. According to Armstrong, the oldest “runner” they’ve ever had was a 95-year-old who was pushed in her wheelchair by her grandson. The youngest was a 5-year-old who came with his parents.
Advance registration fees are $30 for adults; $20 for seniors; and $15 for children. Register at platteseniors.org or go to Platte Senior Services, 11724 NW Plaza Circle, Suite 700, Kansas City, North. Call 816-270-4100 or email ckemp@platteseniors.org for information.
Liberty Public Safety Sales Tax
The Liberty City Council unanimously voted to place a half cent Public Safety Sales Tax on the April 4, 2017 ballot.
Funds raised through the tax will go directly to a Public Safety Sales Tax fund for recruitment and salaries for additional police officers, firefighters and EMS; training; and retention of officers.
The tax will apply to purchases in the Liberty city limits, but will not include utilities, gasoline or prescription drug purchases.
For information or to schedule a presentation for an organization, contact Sara Cooke at 816-439-4415.
Sweetheart Skate
Line Creek Community Center and Ice Arena will host a Sweetheart Skate, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
The Sweetheart Skate ticket price is $6 for a couple, and $2 for skate rental.
Couples can be sweethearts, family members or friends. Each couple will receive a raffle ticket for date night prizes such as theater tickets.
The center invites couples to bring donations for Harvesters for up to five additional raffle tickets.
Live music is planned.
The Ice Arena is at 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, North.
Call 816-513-0760 for information.
