Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Feb. 2
The Northland Art League Meeting: The featured artist will be potters Samuel Schmidt and Alita Sledz, 7 p.m., Fairview Christian Church, 1800 N.E. 65th St., Gladstone, 816-588-5192.
Feb. 3
National Active & Retired Federal Employee’s Association Meeting: Kimberly Stafford of the American Red Cross will be the featured speaker, all current or retired employees are invited to attend, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 816-454-3491.
Feb. 4
Doctors with Heart: A day of dental care to Platte City residents, individuals of all ages can have their teeth professionally cleaned while those 18 and older may choose to have an extraction, filling or cleaning, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hills Family Dental, 2000 Kentucky Ave., Suite C, Platte City.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser: All-you-can-eat pancakes along with live music, proceeds to support the Liberty High School Blue Jay Pride Marching Band, 8 to 11 a.m., Discovery Middle School, 800 Midjay Drive, Liberty, $4 children, $6.
North Kansas City Hospital Heart Health Fair: Test your ticker, a lipid profile along with height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure and blood sugar level, healthcare professionals will answer questions, registration is required, 7:30 to 11 a.m., The Grove, Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Food Pantry Collection: The youth from Avondale UMC will be collecting food for the pantry, 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Festival Foods, 4357 N. Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City.
Pancake Fund Raiser: Bring the family to enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, proceeds to benefit Eyeglasses for the Needy along with scholarships for Liberty high schools and other local charities, 8 a.m. to noon, Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Drive, Liberty, $3.50 children, $6 adults.
Chocolate 4 Paws: Celebrate Valnetine’s Day early indulge in chocolate decadence including handmade chocolates a chocolate fountain, bid on special themed gift baskets, Jewelry and much more, for a great cause Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Old Pike Country Club, 5101 Old Pike Road, Kansas City, $10 children, $30 adults, www.parkvilleshelter.com.
Feb. 6
Joyful Spirit Joyful Life: Learn skill and practices to nourish a joyful spirit and enhance your life, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital first floor pavilion, North Oak Room, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, free, nkch.org/Class.
Feb. 7
The Clay/Platte Area Retired School Employees Association Meeting: The program will be presented by a speaker from North Kansas City Hospital, attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food donation for a local charity, 1:30 p.m., Kansas City North Community Center, 3930 NE Antioch Road, North Kansas City.
Feb. 8
The Kansas City MG Car Club Meeting: All car enthusiasts are invited to attend and learn about all the up-and-coming events, 7 p.m., Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum, 323 Armour Road, North Kansas City, 816-421-0002 or www.kcmgcc.com.
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Luncheon Meeting: Join in planning programs and events to promote a safer, substance-abuse free community, free luncheon, reservations are requested, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-676-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
Feb. 9
North Kansas City Hospital Heart Health Fair: Test your ticker, a full lipid profile along with height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure and blood sugar level, healthcare professionals will answer questions, registration is required, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Harley & Hearts Worth Harley-Davidson, 9400 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Feb. 11
‘The Martian’: Watch the movie, discuss the differences between the book and the movie, what worked and what didn’t, 10 a.m., Avondale United Methodist Church, 3101 NE Winn Road, Kansas City, 816-452-3518.
Feb. 14
William Boydston Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting: Guest speaker Detective Richard Ford, Platte County Sheriff’s Department, topic Seniors beware-Don’t be Scammed, learn ways to be smarter than they are.
Feb. 21
The Greater Kansas City Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast: Guest speaker Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte, proceeds from the event will benefit Gilda’s Club Kansas City, 7:30 to 9 a.m., ballroom in the Kansas City Convention Center, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb@aol.com.
Pray KC: All are invited to an ecumenical prayer service to promote an end to violence in the city, create unity among faith communities and to support the safety of our first responders, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Guardian Angels Church, 42nd Mercier, 816-931-4351.
Feb. 25
Ninth Annual Spay-Ghetti & No Balls: This year’s Mexican Fiesta-themed event promises a fun night filled with food, games, music and more, you can help with donating an item for auction if you cannot attend, benefits Spay and Neuter Kansas City, 6 to 11 p.m., Midland, 816-353-0940 or ilyssa@snkc.net.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
Comments