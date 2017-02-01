National Society of Leadership and Success welcomes Northland students

Park University
Academic achievers: Northland students were among new members inducted into the university’s chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
To qualify, students must have an exemplary scholastic record and must attend orientation, leadership training, three networking team meetings and three speaker broadcasts.
New members include Lindsay Graham, a senior from Weatherby Lake; Brandon Lightfoot, a senior from Kansas City, North; Heather Lintner, a senior from Weston; Sanket D. Mitha, a graduate student from Kansas City, North; Kenye Sigrah, a senior from Kansas City, North; Alexis Stewart, senior from Liberty; Allie Storm, a sophomore from Kansas City, North; and Nan Zhang, a senior from Kansas City, North.
Park Hill School District
Administrator honored: Gina Montalbano, assistant principal at Chinn and Tiffany Ridge elementary schools, has been honored by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.
She was named the 2016-2017 Missouri Outstanding Assistant Principal. The award is based on educational leadership.
Platte County R-3 High School
National recognition: Students were inducted as new members of National Honor Society.
They are Brittany Alvarado, Becca Beall, Bryce Bearden, Zoe Bedrosian, Nick Bjustrom, Matt Blaha, Bailey Bologna, Alyssa Bradley, Tanner Burkin, Jessica Clark, Helena Dabney, Cassandra Daniels, Devon Danner, Grant Dixon, Kimber Dungan, Evan Edwards and Rebekah Geddes.
Drake Hansen, Jamie Hanson, Turner Hess, William Hess, Kathryn Hughey, Trent Hynes, Spencer Klopfer, Parker Lacina, Grace Lewis, Zachary Lienemann, Summer Lutz, Danielle Major, Emily Manion, Lauryn Masters, Zoe Mayne, Cade McGinness, Matthew Molinari, Brianna Moore, Khadija Munye, Bailey Newell and Olivia Orf.
Drew Alan Parmeley, Kayleigh Peterson, Kenzie Polley, Lauren Polson, Audrey Puntney, Chase Randolph, Hannah Richardson, Kristina Rivera, Luke Rodgers, Tia Sanders, Kirsten Rose Schlarmann, Dakota Schmidt, Noah Charles Singer, Aidan Stone and Erin Straubel.
Jay Teer, Jordyn Thiessen, Taryn Ann Turner, Wesley Valentine, Lauren Walker, Payton Ward, Abygale White, Brittany Whitt, Claire Wilhelm and Hannah Wood.
The students were selected based on excellence in scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
