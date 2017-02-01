National Society of Leadership and Success welcomes Northland students

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court justice Pause

2:28 Royals Kyle Zimmer says pain is gone

0:53 Five things to know about National Signing Day

9:38 Analysis: Kansas 79, Kentucky 73

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in television

0:43 Police detectives need your help identifying two people in this surveillance video

2:24 Lidia Bastianich visits Paradise

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car