Friends of Parkville present pets of week

Warren
Age: 10 months
Breed: Lab and wire-haired terrier
Sex: Male
Description: Warren has excellent house manners, appears to be house trained, loves people and is especially comfortable around young children. Warren likes other dogs regardless of their size.
Archer
Age: 16 years
Breed: Brown and black tabby
Sex: Male
Description: This cat is a shelter favorite. He walks a bit wobbly (vet believes he has a neurological disorder), and looks at you with his beautiful green eyes. He nuzzles and warms his way to your heart. He just wants a warm home and a lap to enjoy in his golden years. Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats that are at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
