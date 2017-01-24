New elementary school coming to North Kansas City district

The growing North Kansas City school district will soon have a new elementary school. It will be directly across the street from an existing Liberty Elementary school in an area expecting a boom of residential growth in coming years.
Star Development Corporation has donated 41 acres to the North Kansas City School District at the corner of NE 108th Street and N. Eastern Avenue as a site for construction of the school. The corporation owns land to the north and south of that location, which it is working on developing into residential areas.
North Kansas City School District Deputy Superintendent for Operations Paul Harrell says the district needed an elementary school in the northeast portion of the district.
“The school will fill up,” Harrell said. “It is a good location when we look at areas of expansion for our school district.”
Enrollment continues to increase in the North Kansas City School District. By the time the school opens, the district is expected to serve just under 20,000 students. The new school, which will be the 22nd elementary school in the district, will have a capacity of about 600 students.
The school will require the redrawing of elementary school boundary lines in the area, but that process is not yet complete.
North Eastern Avenue is the north-south boundary line between the North Kansas City School District and the Liberty School District. In 2007, Star Development Corporation donated 16-acres of land to the Liberty School District, which became the site of Kellybrook Elementary School on North Eastern. Kellybrook opened in the fall of 2009. The land given for the new North Kansas City elementary school is directly across the street.
“It’s unique, but basically both the Liberty School District and the North Kansas City School District were beneficiaries of a gift of land,” Harrell said.
The last elementary school constructed in the North Kansas City School was Belle Prairie Elementary which opened in 2009. Belle Prairie also sits on 108th street near Staley High School. The district did not have to purchase land for that building either, because it was constructed on land the district already owned for the high school.
Harrell says the 41-acres donated is a generous amount of land, but will offer enough space for parking and perhaps athletic fields on the site.
The district will break ground on the building this spring, with an anticipated opening of the school to students in fall of 2018.
