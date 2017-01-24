Shelter presents pet of week

Freeway
Age: 11 months
Breed: Shepherd mix
Sex: Male
Description: This shy dog needs an experienced owner, will do best without small children and needs a canine companion and also likes cats. Freeway is shy around new people, but once he bonds with someone he is very sweet and loving.
Pandora
Age: About 3 years
Breed: Domesic medium-hair tortoiseshell mix
Sex: Female
Description: Pandora was wandering around a neighborhood, was trapped and ear tipped. She is a very sweet girl and she needs a quiet home so she can blossom. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
