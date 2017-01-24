Citizens kick back and enjoy Coffee with a Cop

Coffee with a Cop
Gladstone Public Safety Department will host National Coffee With a Cop Day 9 to 10 a.m. Feb. 1 at The Laughing Place Bakery in downtown Gladstone.
More than 650 law enforcement agencies nationwide observe Coffee With a Cop Day. No speeches are given and citizens can come and go, visiting with officers and asking questions.
The Laughing Place Bakery is owned by Alicia Hommon, who grew up in a public-safety family: Her father was in law enforcement and her brothers are firefighters.
“I believe that when we have a relationship with our law enforcement officers, it helps us to feel more comfortable when we need to call them,” Hommon said.
Laughing Place Bakery is at 504 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone.
Parkville electronics recycling
An electronics recycling drive is planned Feb. 14 in the Parkville City Hall parking lot, 8880 Clark Ave., Parkville.
The city has partnered with Parkville Commons and Surplus Exchange for the event, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until the truck is full.
Surplus Exchange will accept a wide variety of electronics, including computers, printers, cell phones, radios, speakers, DVD players, fax machines, stereos, microwaves and power tools. Items do not have to be working.
Recycling is free, except for a $20 fee for CRT-based items such as CRT TVs and monitors.
For information, call city hall at 816-741-7676.
Bill Eickhorst exhibit
The photography of Bill Eickhorst will be displayed in Park University’s Campanella Gallery Feb. 3 to March 10.
Eickhorst is an adjunct instructor of art at Park and has had more than 20 solo exhibitions in the Midwest. His photographs have been shown in international, national and regional juried exhibits and more than 100 group shows. His work is in several collections throughout the United States, including the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.
The Works in the Park exhibit include unaltered photographic images as well as manipulated images.
“Sometimes the original image speaks for itself; sometimes it functions as a jumping-off point for further exploration,” Eickhorst said in a press release. “Sometimes two images with similar textures and colors beg to be combined.”
Admission to the exhibit is free. An opening reception will be held Feb. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the gallery.
The Campanella Gallery is in Park’s Norrington Center. The hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
Liberty Silver Center
February’s events at the Liberty Silver Center include heart and kidney health and a Valentine’s Day program.
On Feb. 3, a Hugs for Hearts soup and salad potluck is planned. A video on heart health and stroke prevention will be shown at 11 a.m. Patrons are invited to wear red to celebrate the American Heart Association’s Go Red Day. Those attending should bring a potluck dish to share for lunch or pay $5 fee.
Feb. 14, the center will celebrate Valentine’s Day with entertainment by Cool Breeze, a husband-and-wife musical duo. Music starts at 10 a.m., lunch follows at 11:30 a.m.
Make lunch reservations by noon Feb. 13 by calling 816-439-4368. Lunch fee is $2.
On Feb. 15, patrons will be offered free blood pressure screenings by Focus Health Group Solutions as well as watch “Your Kidneys and You,” a video by the National Kidney Foundation.
Norma King, Special to The Star
