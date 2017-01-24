Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Jan. 26
Essential Oils: Learn about essential oil safety, and their common uses (relaxation, sleep, stress relief, emotional balance, skin care), space limited, 5:30 to 7 p.m., North Kansas City Wellness Corner, North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City, free, clubWkc.com.
Feb. 3
National Active & Retired Federal Employee’s Association Meeting: Kimberly Stafford of the American Red Cross will be the featured speaker, all current or retired employees are invited to attend, 10 a.m., Wexford Place, 6500 N. Cosby, Kansas City, 816-454-3491.
Feb. 4
Doctors with Heart: A day of dental care to Platte City residents, individuals of all ages can have their teeth professionally cleaned while those 18 and older may choose to have an extraction, filling or cleaning, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hills Family Dental, 2000 Kentucky Ave., Suite C, Platte City.
Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser: All-you-can-eat pancakes along with live music, proceeds to support the Liberty High School Blue Jay Pride Marching Band, 8 to 11 a.m., Discovery Middle School, 800 Midjay Drive, Liberty, $4 children, $6.
North Kansas City Hospital Heart Health Fair: Test your ticker, a lipid profile along with height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure and blood sugar level, healthcare professionals will answer questions, registration is required, 7:30 to 11 a.m., The Grove, Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Feb. 6
Joyful Spirit Joyful Life: Learn skill and practices to nourish a joyful spirit and enhance your life, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital first floor pavilion, North Oak Room, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, free, nkch.org/Class.
Feb. 7
The Clay/Platte Area Retired School Employees Association Meeting: The program will be presented by a speaker from the North Kansas City Hospital, attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food donation for a local charity, 1:30 p.m., Kansas City North Community Center, 3930 NE Antioch Road, North Kansas City.
Feb. 8
The Kansas City MG Car Club Meeting: All car enthusiasts are invited to attend and learn about all the up-and-coming events, 7 p.m., Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum, 323 Armour Road, North Kansas City, 816-421-0002 or www.kcmgcc.com.
Feb. 9
North Kansas City Hospital Heart Health Fair: Test your ticker, a full lipid profile along with height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure and blood sugar level, healthcare professionals will answer questions, registration is required, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Harley & Hearts Worth Harley-Davidson, 9400 NW Prairie View Road, Kansas City, nkch.org/HeartMonth.
Feb. 21
The Greater Kansas City Mayors Prayer Breakfast: Guest speaker Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forte, proceeds from the event will benefit Gilda’s Club Kansas City, 7:30 to 9 a.m., ballroom in the Kansas City Convention Center, $50, 816-863-0992 or www.kccmpb@aol.com
Feb. 25
Ninth Annual Spay-Ghetti & No Balls: This year’s Mexican Fiesta themed event promises a fun night filled with food, games, music and more, you can help with donating an item for auction if you cannot attend, benefits Spay and Neuter Kansas City, 6 to 11 p.m., Midland, 816-353-0940 or ilyssa@snkc.net.
