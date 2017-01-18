Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter presents pets of the week

Max
Age: 5 to 6 years
Breed: Boxer/husky mix
Sex: Male
Description:Max has a wonderful personality. He is a little leery of strangers, but warms up quickly around calm and patient people. Max is house trained, has excellent house manners and gets along well with most female dogs and small dogs, but he's not a fan of most other large male dogs. He will do best in a home with an experienced owner.
Phoenix
Age: About 5 years
Breed: Domesic short-hair calico
Sex: Female
Description: She is such a wonderful cat! She would do best as an only pet child in a quiet home. Phoenix is a sensitive girl who just wants a gentle human to love her. Phoenix has a really cute corkscrew tail that makes her super cute!!
Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
