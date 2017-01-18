Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Jan. 18
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., human services building, Maple Woods Campus, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, 816-877-0410 or www.northlandcoalition.com.
Jan. 17
Handling the Post Holiday Blues: Learn how to find joy and have a little fun in the midst of the winter blues, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, free, nkch.org/Class.
Jan. 19
Live Healthy Take on Your 30s: Join Ancy Maruthanal, Club W’s medical director, for a discussion on childbirth, birth-control options and preventive care, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, free, clubWkc.com.
Heart Saver CPR: For first responders who need to perform CPR in the workplace setting, this course covers adult and child CPR and AED training, 5:30 to 9 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $35, nkch.org/Class.
Jan. 20
Lunch and Learn: Make the Most of your Prescriptions: Pharmacist Janna Kittle shares information about how to talk with your healthcare team to prevent medication errors and avoid side effects and drug interactions, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City, free, nkch.org
Jan. 23
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Meeting: Darla Hennigh, a certified nutritionist and fitness and wellness coach, will speak on the top 10 tips for staying motivated, 5:30 p.m., Liberty United Methodist Church’s Sunset Campus, 1001 Sunset Drive, Liberty, free.
Jan. 26
Essential Oils: Learn about essential oil safety how they are produced and common uses, for relaxation, sleep, stress relief, emotional balance, skin care and common uses, space limited, 5:30 to 7 p.m., North Kansas City Wellness Corner, North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City, free, clubWkc.com.
Feb. 4
Doctors with Heart: A day of dental care to Platte City residents, individuals of all ages can have their teeth professionally cleaned while those 18 years old and older may choose to have an extraction, filling or cleaning, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hills Family Dental, 2000 Kentucky Ave., Suite C, Platte City.
Feb. 6
Joyful Spirit Joyful Life: Learn skill and practices to nourish a joyful spirit and enhance your life, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital first floor pavilion, North Oak Room, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, free, nkch.org/Class.
Feb. 8
The Kansas City MG Car Club Meeting: All car enthusiasts are invited to attend and learn about all the up-and-coming events, 7 p.m., Chappell’s Restaurant and Sports Museum, 323 Armour Road, North Kansas City, 816-421-0002 or www.kcmgcc.com.
