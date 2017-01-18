Journalism teacher wins ‘distinguished’ award

Oak Park High School
National recognition: Christina Geabhart, journalism teacher, was named a Distinguished Adviser by the Journalism Education Association.
Geabhart was one of three teachers nationwide chosen for the honor. She received $500 for Oak Park’s broadcast program.
The award recognizes outstanding high school broadcast advisers and their work from the previous school year.
Park University
Graduate degrees: Northland students were among December graduates awarded master’s degrees or graduate certificates at fall commencement.
From Gladstone, Courtney Hurd earned a master of education. Ronald Craig, Lydia Wilson and Atse Yapo were awarded master of business administration degrees and Nathanael Williams earned a master of arts in communication and leadership.
From Kansas City, North, Meredith Darlington and Stephanie Martinez were awarded master of business administration degrees; Kerry Moon and Emilia Ann Sheffer, master of education; and Kristen Naghshineh, master of arts in communication and leadership.
Kearney students Joshua Ellis and Steve Wilson earned master of education degrees and Renee Hayes of Liberty, a master of healthcare administration.
Awarded master of business administration degrees from Parkville were Seth Arnold, Amit Nath, Jasur Rakhimov, Rukhsora Rakhmatova, Khayala Sadikhova and Tselmeg Tseveg-Ochir. Battuvshin Badamtseren received a master of healthcare administration and Ba Nguindjel Bayiah, a master of arts in communication and leadership. Rakhimov also received a graduate certificate in nonprofit leadership.
Platte City students earning master of education degrees were Amber Guthrie, Whitney Hickman, Kyle Knox and McKenzie Reagan. Kealia Folck received a master of healthcare administration.
From Riverside, Brian Hurt was awarded a master of arts in communication and leadership and Dong Thuy Ly, a master of business administration.
Ann-Marie C. Basye from Smithville and Theresa Kay Roth of Weatherby Lake earned master of education degrees.
Weston students Bailee Giger and Mitchell Giger received master of education degrees.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
Comments