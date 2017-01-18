Liberty Park & Rec to partner with Alliance Futbol Club

Liberty Futbol Club
Liberty Park & Recreation is partnering with Alliance Futbol Club for its children’s and youth soccer league programs this year.
“It’s kind of a new structure to our program,” said BJ Staab, assistant director for Liberty Parks & Recreation. “We’ve always had soccer; it’s just trying to meet the needs of the newest soccer hopes.”
Registration deadline for those 2 1/2- to 5-years-olds is March 25 for a six-week season. Registration for 6- to 14-year-olds is Feb. 28 for an eight-week season. Games will be played at Fountain Bluff Sports Complex in Liberty.
The goal of the program is to introduce children and youth to soccer, and build individual and team skills.
“Working with the passionate soccer professionals from Alliance FC, this new program will not only provide youth with the individual skills needed in soccer, but it will also further our commitment to helping the youth in our community develop discipline, commitment, teamwork and leadership through sports,” Staab said.
Alliance FC will provide a staff member to coordinate the program and provide game day supervision. Training will be also be given to the volunteer coaches.
For more about the program or to register go to www.libertymissouri.gov/soccer.
Gospel Music Heritage
Gospel singers Phil and Pam Morgan will perform at Gospel Music Heritage in Edgerton at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The couple, from Lee’s Summit, has been performing together since 1996. The Morgan’s music ministry was temporarily stalled when Pam Morgan was paralyzed following a car accident in 2000.
The Morgans say after Pam’s return to health, they perform about 120 concerts a year.
Their story has been shared in print and broadcast media, including The Kansas City Star.
Gospel Music Heritage is at 102 Lewis St., Edgerton.
A free-will offering will be taken. For information go to www.gospelmusicheritage.net.
Leader program begins
The Doniphan Leadership Institute will begin its 2017 executive training program Jan 25 at William Jewell College, Liberty.
The purpose of Doniphan Leadership Institute is to develop leaders for Clay County and the metro area. Class members meet one day each month for six months.
The program topics include 360-degree feedback, personal consultation and servant leadership.
The Institute is a combined effort of the Clay County Economic Development Council and Pryor Center for Leadership Development at William Jewell.
The program fee is $1,900.
For information, contact the council at 816-468-4989 or clayedc.com/Doniphan; or call the Pryor Center at 816-415-5052.
Park honored
Park University has been named as a Top 10 Gold Military Friendly School by Victory Media.
Park is rated No. 5 in the private, large school division, and is one of four Missouri schools in the top eight. This is the eighth year Park has been recognized as a Military Friendly school.
Award recipients set a standard for excellence, according to Daniel Nichols of Victory Media, not only meeting federal requirements but also serving the military and veteran community from classrooms to careers.
In November, Park was name by Military Times as the No. 4 “Best for Vets” private college/university in the country.
Other metro-area schools ranked as Military Friendly were: Avila University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Prevention Conference
The annual Northland Prevention Conference, “The Road to Resilience,” is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.
Keynote speaker Diane McMillen, professor of human services at Washburn University, will speak on “Taking the High Road: Rooted, Resilient, and Radiant.”
The conference is free and will include an awards breakfast, workshops, a film on the science of adverse childhood experiences and resilience, and a luncheon.
Workshops topics include surviving substance abuse, handling stress, how drugs and alcohol change the brain’s pathways, the heroin epidemic, the impact of prescription drugs and marijuana on communities, youth vulnerability to sex trafficking, and putting fun back into parenting.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to learn more about current and future efforts and strategies to reduce substance abuse by our youth and help them reach their full potentials,” said Kara White, community prevention specialist with Tri-County Mental Health, which is sponsoring the conference.
Attendees can attend a portion of the conference or all of it.
Make reservations by Jan. 27 at NorthlandCoalition.com. For information, contact White at KaraW@Tri-CountyMHS.org or 816-877-0401.
Pleasant Valley Baptist is at 1600 N. Missouri 291, Liberty.
Norma King, Special to The Star
