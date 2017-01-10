Generous spirit helps student win MVP scholarship

Winnetonka High School
Grand prize winner: Ethan Beumer, a senior, won top honors in the second annual KCP&L Community MVP Scholarship Program.
Ethan was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from. He was chosen from among 130 nominees throughout the region serviced by KCP&L. Ten finalists were chosen.
The contest is open to students from 13 to 18 years of age who actively volunteer in their communities. Ethan volunteers at Habitat ReStore, City Union Mission and Harvesters. He also supports the Feed Northland Kids BackSnack program and is an Eagle Scout.
Warren Hills Elementary School
Aspiring artist: Fourth-grader Brooke Hayes designed a winning cover in the “Bag your Favorite Book” contest.
To enter the contest, sponsored by Price Chopper, students in kindergarten through eighth grade created an original cover of a book. More than 9,500 entries were submitted and one winner was selected in every grade.
Winners received a $500 donation for their school library and a classroom party.
Kansas State University
Scholarship recipients: Clay and Platte county students have been awarded academic scholarships for the 2016-2017 year on the campus in Manhattan.
Recipients are Erin Manville from Camden Point; Joseph Fedrizzi and Olivia Paden from Dearborn; Dylan Stockman and Blake Toliver from Edgerton; Justin Mohn from Excelsior Springs; Shelby Hunt from Gladstone; Samuel Oxandale and Jacob Peters from Holt; Adam Lechner and Rachel Wright from Kearney; Matthew Alvey, Peter Boos, Arianna Clark, Victoria Fowler, Natalie Hill, Allison Holyfield, John-Charles Lile-Henley, Jackson MacLellan, Hannah Milks, Peyton Nolan, Lucas Peterson, Kathryn Prendergast, Blaine Rohlfs and Mason Stirtz from Liberty.
Alexander Carpenter, Andrew Danner, Rachel Hardin, Katrina Kaltefleiter, Katherine Mediavilla and Conrad Sandoz from Parkville; Nicolas Blaha, Rhett Delay, Allissa Hupp, Katherine Johnston, Kristopher Kilkenny, Breanna Nelson, Emma Reynolds and Elizabeth Witsken from Platte City; Elizabeth Cooper from Platte Woods; Amber Summers from Pleasant Valley; and Kegon Frankland from Riverside.
North Kansas City School District
Journalists excel: High school students won honors at a national convention sponsored by the National Scholastic Press Association and Journalism Education Association in Indianapolis.
In a Write-Off competition, from Oak Park High School, Alexavier Brown, a junior, won an excellent in videography; and from Staley High School in broadcast, Adam Freese, a senior, was awarded excellent in commercial/public service announcement and Annika Ruskievicz and Andrew Simms, excellent in feature story.
For the Staley yearbook, Haley Anne Mahusay was awarded superior in graphic design: infographics.
Publications ranked in the top 10 nationally from Oak Park were “Cambia,” in yearbook, and from Winnetonka, “Griffin Rites,” in special edition newsmagazine and Tonka.News.com in Website.
Staley journalism adviser Cherie Burgett was honored as a Special Recognition Adviser of the Year by the Dow Jones News Fund.
In regional broadcast competition in Springfield, a team of Oak Park students placed second in the music video category. Team members were seniors Madeline Caton, Gabe DeLaFuente, Brett Felten, Max Gruschka and Orlando Quintana and freshman Matt Short.
Park Hill School District
Musicians selected: High school students earned all-state honors.
From Park Hill South High School, Jayden Hermansen and Alec Higgins, both juniors; Melissa Kelly, a senior; and Robert Traphagan, a sophomore, were selected for the All-State Band. Lawrence Fang and Emma Kubart, both seniors, were named first alternates.
Chosen for the honorable mention band were Grant Bess, a senior, and Noah Littrell, a junior. Noah also was chosen for the All-State Jazz Band.
From Park Hill High School, Jeremy Kasper, a sophomore, was named to the All-State Band.
Molly Foster, a junior, and Blake Harris, a sophomore, were named to the All-State Orchestra.
Alec Lamb, a junior, was chosen for the honorable mention band.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Send us your news
Please e-mail your school news to PigSuBacon@aol.com, fax it to 816-453-7823 or mail it to 816 North, The Kansas City Star, 1729 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.
No e-mail attachments, please. Include a telephone number for verification. Items must be received at least two weeks before publication.
