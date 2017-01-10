Friends of Parkville present pets of week

Pepper
Age: 4 years
Breed: Catahoula leopard dog
Sex: Female
Description: Pepper is is affectionate, dedicated, smart and very trainable. Pepper likes many other dogs about her size (about 60 pounds) but she does not do well with very small dogs and she does not like cats. She is house trained and loves people of all ages.
Avery
Age: About 5 months
Breed: Domestic short haired black cat
Sex: Female
Description: Avery loves to be held and is quite the snuggler. He is litterbox trained and up to date on his shots. Please stop by and visit with him and the other cats at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
