Grandfamilies program aims to help those raising grandkids

Grandfamilies to discuss services
The January Northland Grandfamilies program is “Northland Community Services to Assist You and Your Family.”
The Grandfamilies program is free and open to grandparents, aunts and uncles raising children.
The day program will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 N.E. Vivion Road, Kansas City, North.
The evening program is at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at Platte Woods United Methodist Church, 7310 N.W. Prairie View Road, Kansas City, North. Free child care is available at the evening meeting with RSVP.
Leading the discussion at the meetings will be Janelle Stephens of United Services; and Rebekah Langham with the Salvation Army.
The program is support by Clay County Senior Services, the Platte County Senior Fund and the University of Missouri Extension Council.
RSVP by calling 816-407-3490.
Masons honor long-time members
The Masons of Angerona Lodge #193 paid tribute to three 60-year members recently.
The Lodge, based in Missouri City, was established in the 1850s and has been doing charitable work for the community since that time.
The longtime members who were honored with 60-year pins were Frank Maudlin, a former Clay County sheriff; Clarence Clevenger and Billy Turner, both of Excelsior Springs.
“We try to throw a pretty big deal with 60-year members,” said Chad Wilderdyke, junior warden of the Lodge. “Those gentlemen are in their 80s and we’re happy to still have them. That’s history right there.”
Members of Angerona Lodge “try to make good men better,” Wilderdyke said. “You have to be a moral man to become a Freemason to begin with. We like to give back to the community.”
The group has raised money for Excelsior Springs High School as well as Honor Flight.
Coalition discusses prescription drug program
Efforts to adopt a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program locally and statewide will be discussed during the Northland Coalition’s Jan. 18 luncheon meeting in the human services building on the Maple Woods Campus, 3100 N.E. 83rd St., Kansas City, North.
Brad Hart of the Health Care Foundation of Greater Kansas City will give an overview on the efforts in Jackson County, regionally and statewide.
Reservations are requested for the 11:30 a.m. meeting. A free lunch will be served.
Community members are invited to participate. Call 816-877-0401 to RSVP or email karaw@tri-countymhs.org.
For information go to www.northlandcoalition.com.
Pet CPR classes
The Northland Animal Welfare Society is hosting pet CPR and first aid classes Jan. 14 and 21 at the organization’s Spay Neuter Clinic, 6972 N. Broadway, Gladstone.
Pet CPR will be 8 a.m. to noon; and Pet first aid is 1 to 4 p.m.
Classes will be taught by Kyle Thibodo, an instructor for PetTech and paramedic with 30 years of experience.
Cost is $40 for one class or $60 for two. Each class is one session.
Call the clinic at 816-336-1888 to make a reservation. Class size is limited.
For information on the society, go to www.pcnaws.org
First amendment discussion
A program on “First Amendment Under Fire: Global Challenge to Press Freedom” is planned at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 24 at the National Archives, 400 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City.
The program is sponsored by Park University and the National Archives.
Steven Youngblood, director of the Center for Global Peace Journalism and associate professor of communication arts at Park University, will discuss the First Amendment and threats to free press around the world.
“It’s a difficult and challenging time for free speech and press advocates here in the U.S. and around the world,” Youngblood said. “At home, there are challenges posed by a new administration. Abroad, threats to free press are undermining democratic institutions and the rule of law. In my presentation, I’ll examine these threats and look at what can be done to fortify free press institutions.”
Youngblood is a two-time Fulbright Scholar, editor of “Peace Journalist,” and author of “Peace Journalism Principles and Practices.” In 2012 he was presented the World Citizen Award by the United Nations Association of Great Kansas City.
A reception precedes the presentation a 6 p.m.
Admission is free, although reservations are requested. Email kansascity.educate@nara.gov or call 816-268-8010.
Martin Luther King Day Celebration
The 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration is at 10 a.m. Monday at William Jewell College’s Gano Chapel.
The theme is, “The Man, The Dream, The Legacy.”
Speaking will be the Rev. Kasey Jones, pastor of the National Memorial Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. Jones is the first woman and first Africa-American pastor with National Memorial Baptist.
The program also includes a presentation of the Invictus Award and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards; music by the William Jewell College Concert Choir, the Liberty First Baptist Church Choir; and a performance by God’s Grace Ministry and the William Jewell Black Student Association.
Norma King, Special to The Star
