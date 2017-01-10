Classes, events and fun around the Northland

816 North

Jan. 11

Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Join in planning programs and events to promote a safer, substance-abuse-free community, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.

Beef 101: Learn how to shop the meat counter for the healthiest choices and best cuts, A Hy-Vee registered dietitian shares simple ideas, space limited, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone, free, clubWkc.com.

Jan. 12

Northland Chamber of Commerce Planning & Development Committee Meeting: Investigates and monitors infrastructure development in the Northland and makes recommendations to the board of directors for specific action, 7:30 a.m., Chamber office, 634 NW Englewood Road, Kansas City.

Excelsior Spring SAFE Community Luncheon: The Substance Abuse Free Environments coalition invites the public to join in the planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line St., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.

Jan. 16

The King Holiday Mass Celebration: Keynote speaker Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, Representative of the 7th Congressional District of Maryland, 6 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 3530 Chelsea, Kansas City, free, 913-522-7526.

Jan. 18

Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., human services building, Maple Woods Campus, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, 816-877-0410 or www.northlandcoalition.com.

Jan. 17

Handling the Post Holiday Blues: Learn how to find joy and have a little fun in the midst of the winter blues, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, free, nkch.org/Class.

Jan. 19

Live Healthy Take on Your 30s: Join Ancy Maruthanal, Club W’s medical director, for a discussion on childbirth, birth-control options and preventive care, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, free, clubWkc.com.

Heart Saver CPR: For first responders who need to perform CPR in the workplace setting, this course covers adult and child CPR and AED training, 5:30 to 9 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $35, nkch.org/Class.

Jan. 20

Lunch and Learn: Make the Most of your Prescriptions: Pharmacist Janna Kittle shares information about how to talk with your healthcare team to prevent medication errors and avoid side effects and drug interactions, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Kansas City YMCA, 1999 Iron St., North Kansas City, free, nkch.org

Jan. 23

Take Off Pounds Sensibly Meeting: Darla Hennigh, a certified nutritionist and fitness and wellness coach, will speak on the top 10 tips for staying motivated, 5:30 p.m., Liberty United Methodist Church’s Sunset Campus, 1001 Sunset Drive, Liberty, free.

