Tree drop-off locations help residents wrap up the holiday season

Christmas tree drop-off
Christmas trees drop-off sites are located in Kansas City, Parkville, Gladstone and Liberty for residents.
All sites require trees to be free of ornaments, lights and other decorations.
Liberty residents and others can leave trees for recycling at Liberty’s Bennett Park, 1100 Clayview Drive, or City Park, 970 S. Missouri 291, through Jan. 20.
Trees should left in designated areas near the baseball fields at both parks. The trees will be mulched and used on natural surface trails in the city.
Gladstone residents can drop off trees free at the Gladstone Public Works Yard Waste site, 4000 N.E. 76th St., through Saturday. After Saturday a fee will be charged for tree drop-off. Proof of residency is required.
Trees can be left on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on Saturday between 8 a.m. and noon.
In Kansas City trees can be dropped off through Jan. 14 at one of the city’s drop-off sites: 11660 N. Main St.; 1815 N. Chouteau Trafficway; and on Saturdays only at 10301 Raytown Road.
Sites are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no fee for Saturday tree drop-offs for residents, however, a $5 fee is charged for drop-offs during the week. Proof of residency is required.
Parkville residents can leave their trees at the Parkville Nature Sanctuary, 8880 Clark Ave., Parkville through Jan. 15. There is no charge.
Balance Coaches needed
Coaches are needed to teach Matter of Balance classes for senior citizens.
Matter of Balance is an evidence-based fall prevention program out of the University of Maine and is endorsed by the National County on Aging.
A free training seminar is planned for Feb. 16 and 17 at North Kansas City Hospital, in the North Oak room. Classes will be held 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Balance coaches help senior citizens and others view falls and fears of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk, and promote exercise to increase strength and balance.
For information call the Northland Shepherd’s Center at 816-452-4536.
Hospital hosts half-marathon
The first Liberty Hospital Half Marathon/Norterre 5K is set for March 4.
The race will begin at the Liberty Community Center at 1600 S. Withers Road, and follow a route across the Flintlock Flyover to I-435 and back.
Fees are $70 for the half marathon; and $35 for the 5K through Feb. 28. A Kids Dash is free.
Races begin at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the race will be distributed through LiveWell by the Liberty Hospital Foundation.
For information or to register, go to www.LibertyHospitalHalf.org.
EDC visits Chicago
Ten members of the Clay County Economic Development Council traveled to Chicago in December to tour two entrepreneurial and business start-up centers.
The team visited Chicago 1871 and mHub. Both offer support, space, equipment and expertise for new and proposed business ventures.
“The way Chicago is setting this up and the vision they are pursuing is so impressive,” said EDC President Sam Lodhi in a press release. “They want those entrepreneurs to build businesses, then continue growing and creating jobs. It’s very impressive.”
The Chicago projects provide resources such as meeting space, high-speed internet, expert mentors, classes and equipment that can be used for creating prototypes and testing designs.
In four years, Chicago 1871 generated 150 new companies and 6,500 jobs, according to Rebecca Hill, the EDC president-elect.
The EDC’s Strategic Initiative goals include creating environments that help entrepreneurs with business incubators, centers of higher education and research and investment capital.
The Northland is home to iWerx, the Northland Innovation Center, the Northland Angel Investor Network and other developments that address the EDC’s goals.
“We’re connecting the dots. It’s happening,” said past president Tony Reinhart.
Others traveling to Chicago were John Miller Jr. and John Miller Sr. of iWerx; Dave Palmstein, managing director of the Northland Angel Investor Network; Greg Canuteson, co-chair of the EDC Strategic Initiative; EDC Executive Director Jim Hampton; Pat Klein, director of aviation, Kansas City Aviation Department; Landon Young, director of creativity and innovation at William Jewell College; and Tom Pryor, president of Midwest Small Business Finance.
Su Bacon, Special to The Star
Comments