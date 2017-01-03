Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter presents pets of the week

Ricky
Age: 4 to 5 years
Breed: Rat terrier
Sex: Male
Description: Ricky has a sweet disposition. Whether it’s walking, hiking, or car rides, Ricky is ready to go! His ideal home would include another dog about his size for company. Ricky is house trained, loves people, but would do best in a home without small children.
Finley
Age: About 4 months
Breed: Black and brown tabby
Sex: Female
Description: Finley loves to play and is a really sweet kitten. She has lived in a foster home with other cats and a dog. She is litter boxed trained and up to date on her shots. Please stop by and visit with her and the other cats at the shelter between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.
Adoption information: Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter at 1356 N. Missouri 9 is run by volunteers, so call 816-587-0918 to set an appointment, send email to friendsofparkville@hotmail.com, or go to www.parkvilleshelter.com.
