Classes, events and fun around the Northland

Jan. 5
Northland Art League Meeting: The program will feature artists Adam and Andrea Clague, 7 p.m., Fairview Christian Church, 1800 N.E. 65th St., Gladstone, 816-588-5192.
Jan. 7
Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers: For healthcare students or professional healthcare providers who work in a medical setting, course covers CPR for all ages, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion, 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, $55, nkch.org/Class.
Jan. 11
Liberty Alliance For Youth Community Meeting Luncheon: Join in planning programs and events to promote a safer, substance-abuse free community, noon to 1:30 p.m., Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, 816-679-5361 or kendra.callaway@gmail.com.
Beef 101: Learn how to shop the meat counter for the healthiest choices and best cuts, A Hy-Vee registered dietitian shares simple ideas, space limited, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Gladstone Community Center, 6901 N. Holmes St., Gladstone, free, clubWkc.com.
Jan. 12
Northland Chamber of Commerce Planning & Development Committee Meeting: Investigates and monitors infrastructure development in the Northland and makes recommendations to the board of directors for specific action, 7:30 a.m., Chamber Office, 634 NW Englewood Road, Kansas City.
Excelsior Spring SAFE Community Luncheon: The Substance Abuse Free Environments coalition invites the public to join in the planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Early Childhood Education Center, 113 Line St., Excelsior Springs, 816-589-6697 or safedfc@gmail.com.
Jan. 18
Northland Coalition Community Luncheon: Join them in planning programs and events to promote safe and healthy communities for youth, 11:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., Human Services Building, Maple Woods Campus, 3100 NE 83rd St., Kansas City, 816-877-0410 or www.northlandcoalition.com.
Jan. 17
Handling the Post Holiday Blues: Learn how to find joy and have a little fun in the midst of the winter blues, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Zona Rosa, 8640 N. Dixson Ave., Kansas City, free, nkch.org/Class.
Jan. 19
Live Healthy Take on Your 30s: Join Dr. Ancy Maruthanal, Club W’s medical director for a discussion on childbirth, birth control options and preventive care will help you tackle your 30s with confidence, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., North Kansas City Hospital, first floor pavilion 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, free, clubWkc.com.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
SUBMITTING ITEMS
To be included in the 816, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com. Information needed: a short description, name of event, time, date, location with address, phone number or email participants can use for more information.
